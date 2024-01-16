The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Emmy Kosgei over the moon after watching Bundi & son's flawless 'Taunet Nelel' rendition

Lynet Okumu

Nigeria-based Kenyan gospel sensation, Emmy Kosgei left in awe after father and son duo, Michael Bundi and Fayez, delivered a remarkable rendition of her iconic hit, 'Taunet Nelel.'

Nigeria-based Kenyan gospel sensation, Emmy Kosgei, expressed her heartfelt appreciation for a father and son duo, Michael Bundi and Fayez, who delivered a remarkable rendition of her iconic hit, 'Taunet Nelel.'

Recommended articles

In an interview on KTN's Globe Traktion Podcast, Emmy Kosgei shared her awe at the duo's flawless performance of her song, even though they don't speak Kalenjin, the language of the original song.

Emmy Kosgei, visibly moved by the duo's effort, described the experience as humbling.

READ: Emmy Kosgei celebrates marriage anniversary with beautiful message

She recounted discovering the TikTok video featuring Michael Bundi and Fayez singing 'Taunet Nelel' from start to finish, expressing her gratitude for the duo's dedication to capturing the essence of the song.

"It's so humbling for me. I was watching a video on TikTok and this father and son sang Taunet Nelel from the beginning to the end. The fact that they dont speak Kalenjin and they did it so fluently is so humbling. It was so fulfilling to see that kid just say that. Such things make you to be appreciative of what you are doing," she said.

According to Emmy, such moments make her appreciate the impact of her work and the ability of music to transcend linguistic boundaries.

The gospel singer emphasized that her choice to embrace Kalenjin music has inspired creators to express themselves in their native languages, fostering a sense of identity and pride.

In a spiritual awakening, Emmy highlighted the universal nature of music, noting that it goes beyond linguistics and speaks to the soul. She underscored the power of music to inspire and connect people across diverse backgrounds.

READ: Emmy Kosgei forced to defend herself over remarks she made on Kalenjin men

Before discussing the remarkable TikTok rendition on the podcast, Emmy Kosgei took to her Instagram to share the video of Michael Bundi and Fayez.

The post described the father and son's pronunciation of every word in the song as incredible.

Emmy Kosgei's 'Taunet Nelel,' meaning 'a new beginning' or new dawn,' draws inspiration from the book of Isaiah.

Originally written and recorded by Emmy in 2009, the song became an instant hit, resonating with audiences beyond Kenya.

Notably, various Kenyan artists, including Guardian Angel, have covered the song, each rendition finding success and acclaim.

READ: Emmy Kosgei reveals why she is in no rush to have kids with Nigerian tycoon

Currently in Kenya since the beginning of the year, Emmy Kosgei has exciting plans for her fans.

She revealed a forthcoming album and announced the release of a new song at the end of the week.

As she continues to impact the gospel music scene, Emmy remains a symbol of cultural pride, promoting the richness of Kalenjin music and inspiring a new generation of artists to embrace their linguistic and cultural heritage.

