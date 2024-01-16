Emmy Kosgei over the moon after watching Bundi & son's flawless 'Taunet Nelel' rendition

In an interview on KTN's Globe Traktion Podcast, Emmy Kosgei shared her awe at the duo's flawless performance of her song, even though they don't speak Kalenjin, the language of the original song.

Emmy Kosgei's humble reaction

Emmy Kosgei, visibly moved by the duo's effort, described the experience as humbling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

She recounted discovering the TikTok video featuring Michael Bundi and Fayez singing 'Taunet Nelel' from start to finish, expressing her gratitude for the duo's dedication to capturing the essence of the song.

"It's so humbling for me. I was watching a video on TikTok and this father and son sang Taunet Nelel from the beginning to the end. The fact that they dont speak Kalenjin and they did it so fluently is so humbling. It was so fulfilling to see that kid just say that. Such things make you to be appreciative of what you are doing," she said.

According to Emmy, such moments make her appreciate the impact of her work and the ability of music to transcend linguistic boundaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Taunet Nelel' is a universal language of inspiration

The gospel singer emphasized that her choice to embrace Kalenjin music has inspired creators to express themselves in their native languages, fostering a sense of identity and pride.

In a spiritual awakening, Emmy highlighted the universal nature of music, noting that it goes beyond linguistics and speaks to the soul. She underscored the power of music to inspire and connect people across diverse backgrounds.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Before discussing the remarkable TikTok rendition on the podcast, Emmy Kosgei took to her Instagram to share the video of Michael Bundi and Fayez.

The post described the father and son's pronunciation of every word in the song as incredible.

The significance of 'Taunet Nelel'

Emmy Kosgei's 'Taunet Nelel,' meaning 'a new beginning' or new dawn,' draws inspiration from the book of Isaiah.

Originally written and recorded by Emmy in 2009, the song became an instant hit, resonating with audiences beyond Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, various Kenyan artists, including Guardian Angel, have covered the song, each rendition finding success and acclaim.

Pulse Live Kenya

Emmy Kosgei's musical journey continues

Currently in Kenya since the beginning of the year, Emmy Kosgei has exciting plans for her fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

She revealed a forthcoming album and announced the release of a new song at the end of the week.