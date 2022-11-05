Daddy Owen reveals how the Ruto love story inspired him in wife search

The musician, whose real name is Owen Mwatia, was previously married to Farida Wairimu and confirmed that he is now ready to marry after a tough divorce.

"Yes, am now ready to settle with someone else. I want only 2 kids with her," before outlining the qualities he was looking for in a partner.

'Kienyeji' and upcountry brought up God fearing She should be in her late 20s or early 30s At least educated to Form Four level and Dark-skinned woman.

Interested women reached out to the ‘Mbona’ hitmaker even as fans sought to know why he settled on the criteria.

During a Q&A session, one of his fans asked his motivation in seeking to marry a village girl.

In a short response to the question, the musician laid it bare that the motivation came from the first family.

He responded with a photo of the president with his wife during their humble beginnings in the village with a caption that read: "Great inspiration."

Pulse Live Kenya

Among those who have reached out to the musician claiming that they meet the qualifications is content creator, Pritty Vishy.

"Na si mniambililie Daddy Owen niko single pia na bila filter. Mimi si mchocolate ata sijui mtu anaweza kuwa mchocolate aje. Pia napenda maombi sanaaa. Ifikie Daddy Owen” Pritty explained.

Owen responded to her, noting that the queue is long and only those who complete the race will be rewarded with the prize.

"Huyu mwambieni line ni ndefu! Hajafikiwa bado...but kama tu marathon, we reward everyone who will cross the finish line," wrote the musician.

Daddy Owen was previously married to Farida Wairimu before things fell apart.