Emotions run high during Francis Gachuri's farewell on Citizen TV [Videos]

He is set to join the Minister of Interior as the head of communication.

During his emotional farewell speech, Gachuri reflected on his 17-year journey at Royal Media Services, thanking his colleagues, bosses, and viewers for their support.

“When I joined Royal Media Services 5,661 days ago, I was a young man, who did not even have a family. While here, I got married and had children, the eldest is now in high school. So, all my major milestones happened while I was here. What more could I say?” he recalled.

Gachuri gave a special shoutout to his colleagues Linus Kaikai, Yvonne, and Jamila Mohamed.

In his farewell message, his boss Kaikai showered him with praise for his contribution to the media house from when he joined as a junior reporter, to becoming a staple on the News Gang show, an integral part of Inooro TV as well as an on-air personality at Radio Citizen.

Kaikai described his exiting colleague as an industry jewel and a golden boy of political journalism, adding that the Ministry of Interior would be lucky to have Gachuri working there.

“Somebody is just about to get a very good employee, a very good worker. A fine brain completely and a performer. I wish you the very best as you go out there,” Kaikai said.

“And wherever you go always tell the truth and stick by the truth. The truth is not variable, whether we are on the set or another service. You'll be the guy that will be saying things that others won't say. I wish you the best and I know you will make that place a better place all the very best. We will miss you,” the Royal Media Services Group Editorial Director added.

On her part, Yvonne Okwara noted that the two would have celebrated 5 years of being colleagues and friends in May, thanking him for his contribution to the growth of her career at Citizen TV.

“I’m just really happy for you with this transition that you have. I am sad at the same time because I won't get to see you every day. But they're really lucky to have you. I hope they know that and I know you will do a fantastic job. So keep giving us all the communication that we need, and keep us safe.

“It would have been five years in May if you'd have stayed until then, that I have known you and you've become a really good friend and a really good mentor,” she spoke.

Citizen TV also celebrated Gachuri’s journey by showcasing how he evolved from his first field assignment to his latest coverage of the who is who in the current administration.

As the video played, the outgoing journalist was taken aback as emotion ran high, watching in disbelief how much growth he had made at the station.

Gachuri held his mouth and his head interchangeably, as the video showed him at various stages of his career.

The team also surprised him with a cake at the end of the show to crown the emotional farewell, in which he was gifted two Manchester United jerseys by fellow news anchor Ayub Abdikadir.

