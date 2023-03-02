ADVERTISEMENT
Francis Gachuri biography: Career, personal life, networth

Fabian Simiyu

Francis Gachuri's biography

Journalist Francis Gachuri
Journalist Francis Gachuri is among the most successful reporters in Kenya after persevering in the media industry to nail the art of breaking and developing stories for Kenyans.

Gachuri once worked as a tout after completing his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) to raise money for his college studies.

Francis Gachuri was born on December 23, 1980, in Banana, Kiambu County, where he was raised before attaining the school-going age.

Journalist Francis Gachuri
READ: Citizen TV's Francis Gachuri resigns to take up Interior Ministry job

Gachuri attended Karuri Primary School for his early education before he transitioned to Senior Chief Koinange High School for his secondary studies.

Francis Gachuri joined Moi University in 2001 and took a course in communications where he attained his degree in 2005.

Francis Gachuri is a renowned political journalist in Kenya and he started off his career at KBC in 2006 after graduating from Moi University in Eldoret.

Gachuri worked for only one year at KBC and he couldn't resist when Citizen came calling and he joined Royal Media Services in 2007.

He joined the station as a reporter before he was promoted to senior reporter and ultimately the senior political affairs editor until March 1, 2023, when he resigned to head to the Ministry of Interior and National Administration as Head of Communications.

Journalist Francis Gachuri
Gachuri interviewed senior political figures including former President Uhuru Kenyatta who told him that he knows him from watching him hence there was no need for further introduction during the interview.

He was also part of the News Gang team at Citizen Tv that used to discuss current political affairs in the country.

Francis Gachuri is married and he currently has three children. His wedding took place in February 2009.

It is also rumoured that Gachuri schooled with his wife in high school although they didn't date at the time.

Gachuri used to take an estimated Sh600K per month at Royal Media. His net worth is still unknown and Pulse Kenya will update in case we unearth some information on the same.

His new salary at his new workplace has not yet been revealed.

Journalist Francis Gachuri at State House.
READ: Francis Gachuri issues personal statement after RMS food poisoning incident

  • Francis Gachuri has 19K followers on Instagram while he has over 520K followers on his Twitter page.
  • Gachuri dismissed rumours that he was considering politics in 2021. He termed the rumours as fake news.
  • Gachuri used to be on radio and tv at RMS. He was on Citizen TV and Inooro.
