Lynne announces engagement to Eric Omondi

Lynet Okumu

Congratulations Lynne and Eric Omondi!

Model Lynne and her fiance Eric Omondi
Model Lynne and her fiance Eric Omondi

Comedian Eric Omondi and his long-time girlfriend Lynne are officially engaged to be married.

Lynne, 21, announced the good news on her Instagram account on February 14, 2023, flaunting her engagement ring and expressing her love for Eric.

"New chapter same book. Words can’t express how happy I am, I love you Babyyy @ericomondi," she posted.

In September 2022, Lynne posted a video of her and Eric smooching on a boat cruise, stating that she loved doing life with Eric.

She later revealed through a Q&A session with her fans that Eric Omondi was her man, confirming they were in a relationship.

Lynne is a 21-year-old model who started doing influencer work at the age of 19.

Lynne
READ: Eric Omondi explains why he is not yet married at age of 40

In November 2022, Eric Omondi shared a video of Lynne crying beside a hospital bed and announced that she had suffered a miscarriage.

"Last night was one of the Longest nights in my life 😥. We fought for over 5 hours to try and save our little Angel but God had other plans," Eric wrote.

"We never met you but we sure felt you and will forever love you. Respect to all the women, no man on earth has that kind of strength. @l.y.nn.e stay strong...It is well." He continued.

Eric Omondi and Lynne.
On March 20, 2022, Eric Omondi bought a brand new car for his girlfriend as an appreciation gift for standing by him.

"We got Lynne something small for her birthday. Your resilience, patience and work ethic are unmatched. You have made me and Big Tyme Entertainment so proud! We hope this little gift expresses our gratitude.

"The sky cannot be your limit, shoot for the stars because you are a STAR. Happy birthday," Eric's post read.

Eric Omondi and his girlfriend Lynne
READ: Eric Omondi blames Harmonize fans for chaos after Nairobi performance [Video]

The controversial comedian has lately been involved in a lot of drama. From creating beef with the heavy weight of secular musicians such as Sauti Sol's Bien & Khaligraph Jones to gospel musicians.

Eric claims that the gospel music industry is dying because the musicians are not heeding their calls.

Eric has also been campaigning for the play of 75% Kenyan music content. He says that the industry is falling because Kenyans are not listening to Kenyan music.

