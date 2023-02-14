Lynne announces engagement to Eric Omondi

Lynne, 21, announced the good news on her Instagram account on February 14, 2023, flaunting her engagement ring and expressing her love for Eric.

"New chapter same book. Words can’t express how happy I am, I love you Babyyy @ericomondi," she posted.

Eric Omondi and Lynne's relationship

In September 2022, Lynne posted a video of her and Eric smooching on a boat cruise, stating that she loved doing life with Eric.

She later revealed through a Q&A session with her fans that Eric Omondi was her man, confirming they were in a relationship.

Lynne is a 21-year-old model who started doing influencer work at the age of 19.

In November 2022, Eric Omondi shared a video of Lynne crying beside a hospital bed and announced that she had suffered a miscarriage.

"Last night was one of the Longest nights in my life 😥. We fought for over 5 hours to try and save our little Angel but God had other plans," Eric wrote.

"We never met you but we sure felt you and will forever love you. Respect to all the women, no man on earth has that kind of strength. @l.y.nn.e stay strong...It is well." He continued.

Eric Omondi gifts Lynne a car on her birthday.

On March 20, 2022, Eric Omondi bought a brand new car for his girlfriend as an appreciation gift for standing by him.

"We got Lynne something small for her birthday. Your resilience, patience and work ethic are unmatched. You have made me and Big Tyme Entertainment so proud! We hope this little gift expresses our gratitude.

"The sky cannot be your limit, shoot for the stars because you are a STAR. Happy birthday," Eric's post read.

The controversial comedian has lately been involved in a lot of drama. From creating beef with the heavy weight of secular musicians such as Sauti Sol's Bien & Khaligraph Jones to gospel musicians.

Eric claims that the gospel music industry is dying because the musicians are not heeding their calls.