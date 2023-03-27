Eric Omondi apologises to Odi Wa Murang'a over viral video

Odi recorded a video stating that he had been handled indecently by bouncers at a club directly linked to Eric Omondi. However, Eric did not take the news well.

The two celebrities spoke with Kido and decided to address their respective versions of events and move on from the situation.

During the reconciliation process, comedian Eric Omondi admitted to sharing the video of Odi Wa Murang'a at his club online in retaliation after the artist accused Eric's bouncers of indecently touching him.

Initially, Odi had hoped that Eric would handle the situation privately, away from the media's attention.

However, Eric explained that he had shared the video on his social media platforms because he believed that Odi had already done the same.

"I have a question, who addressed the media first? He [Odi] went 12 hours before! I saw him trying to soil my club's name. The club is new since it's only two and a half weeks old, We have spent millions and we have not even launched the club.

"I saw my friend saying that the bouncers interacted with him indecently and the LGBTQ+ topic is currently viral. The club has employed 63 youths. People will run away from us if you say such a thing in Nairobi. I thought it was good to salvage the situation after the allegations and that is why I posted the video," Eric Omondi said.

Omondi further added that if Odi had wanted the matter to be resolved privately, he should have called him instead of going public with his accusations.

Why Odi accused Eric's bouncers of indecency

During their conversation, Odi Wa Murang'a explained to Eric Omondi that the bouncers had refused to listen to him despite being found in the women's restroom.

"Hi Eric, I want to clarify something. Why did the bouncers refuse to hear me out? They didn't ask what I was doing there. They didn't want to listen. I was perplexed by the manner in which they handled me. I'm not used to being handled like that and that is Why I got angry," Odi explained.

Odi added that he was attending to his girlfriend who was feeling unwell, and Eric reminded him that men are not allowed to use the women's restroom, and vice versa.

However, Eric Omondi advised Odi to follow the appropriate procedures before taking any matter to the media.