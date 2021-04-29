Eric Omondi secures another Ambassadorial Deal (Photos)

A thankful Omondi said that he is happy to partner with Hava, a Kenyan Taxi App that has launched operations in the Country.

“NEW AMBASSADOR ALERT!!! Am happy to ANNOUNCE that today I entered into a PARTNERSHIP with HAVA LIMITED. HAVA is Kenyas first TAXI APP... it's our very own by one of us🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪...I have also signed up as a driver😎😎😎 and I Cant wait to recieve your requests and drive my fans to their destinations. Imagine tu ku request cab na unabebwa na Eric Omondi😊😊 I will be letting you know frequently where I will be stationed so you can request but for now DOWNLOAD the HAVA APP on your Playstore.

Eric Omondi Appointed Hava Brand Ambassador (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

The Former Churchill Show Comedian and Big Tyme Entertainment CEO is among the most sort after brand influencers in the Country.

A cross check on his page, will give you a list of brands he has been working with over the years. Now days, when scrolling through your social media pages, you will most likely bump into a product that your favourite celebrity is promoting. This is because the last 5 or so years have seen many companies rope in local celebrities as their brand ambassadors, partners or influencers.

Harnessing stars to promote your brand increases awareness, trust, increase sales and places a higher value on your product because you have a celebrity pushing it.