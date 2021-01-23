Comedian Eric Omondi has thrown his hat in the ring for the position of Magical Kenya ambassador.

The position which was recently given to British model Naomi Campbell, will involve marketing Kenya as a tourist destination.

Mr Omondi shared a detailed post on why he would be the perfect fit for the job, citing various instances where he marketed Kenya without being paid to do so.

"In 2019 alone just before the Corona Pandemic I managed to travel to 11 Countries in which i mostly performed in full Kenyan flag attire. Including the Biggest Comedy show in America the Tonight show with Jimmy Fallon.

"I did the same in five Cities in Australia, Johannesburg, London UK, Germany, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Dubai, Bahrain, South Korea and the list goes on and on...This means that I was already doing this job anyway," the comedian noted.

Meeting with CS Balala

He further proposed to have Oscar award winner Lupita Nyong'o appointed as his co-ambassador.

Eric Omondi also disclosed that he had booked a meeting with Tourism CS Najib Balala to discuss the same.

"Lupita Nyong'o is the most followed Kenyan followed by myself. We have the numbers, We have the Goodwill and we are KENYAN TO THE CORE... it only makes logical sense that a Kenyan sells Kenya.I have booked a meeting with my Friend the Honorable Najib Balala and I will only be asking him for one thing TUPE HII KAZI MHESHIMIWA," he posted.