The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Baby girl formula: Eric Omondi's advice to Mungai Eve & Trevor on conception

Lynet Okumu

Mungai Eve and her boyfriend, Director Trevor, happily acknowledged that they are the next in line to have a baby.

From left: Eric Omondi & fiancée Lynne, Eve Mungai & boyfriend Director Trevor
From left: Eric Omondi & fiancée Lynne, Eve Mungai & boyfriend Director Trevor

Comedian Eric Omondi recently had an interaction with content creator couple Mungai and Trevor,

Recommended articles

According to an Instagram video shared by Eric Omondi on July 23, he shared some humorous advice on the 'best' way for couples to conceive a baby girl.

Eric Omondi's advice followed a heartwarming moment when Trevor caught the flower, symbolizing that they are next in line to have a baby.

When asked about their preferences for having a baby, Trevor expressed his desire for a girl, while Eve Mungai wished for twins, a boy, and a girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his witty response, Eric Omondi jokingly advised, "Ukitaka kuhave dem, don't have s*x, make love... naongea kama mtu ako na msichana, make love and you will have a girl."

Eric Omondi & girlfriend Lynne during their baby's gender reveal party on July 22
Eric Omondi & girlfriend Lynne during their baby's gender reveal party on July 22 Pulse Live Kenya

Both Eve and Trevor caught the joke and enthusiastically embraced Eric Omondi's humorous advice, playfully confirming that they would apply the same because they're the next in line to have a baby.

Not stopping there, Eric Omondi playfully teased that people like Butita don't have babies because they live in Nairobi, humorously suggesting that they should consider going to Mombasa to conceive.

ADVERTISEMENT

His humour kept the atmosphere light and enjoyable during the interaction.

In response to Omondi's remarks, Butita chimed in, saying that to get a girl like Omondi, all one had to do was participate in the ongoing demonstrations.

Eddie Butita
Eddie Butita Pulse Live Kenya

His clever comeback added to the comedic banter between the friends, creating a fun and entertaining exchange.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eric Omondi and his partner Lynne made headlines on July 22 with their unique gender reveal. The couple headed to a scenic waterfall in Thika, where they orchestrated a breathtaking announcement of their baby's gender.

As the water from the waterfall cascaded down, it magically turned a beautiful shade of pink, signifying that the couple is expecting a baby girl.

Eric Omondi & fiancée Lynne
Eric Omondi & fiancée Lynne Pulse Live Kenya

The creative and enchanting gender reveal captured the hearts of many, showcasing Eric Omondi's flair for bringing joy and excitement to special moments.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Size 8 reveals 3 things she can’t live without, expresses admiration for Flaqo

Size 8 reveals 3 things she can’t live without, expresses admiration for Flaqo

Rise of Kisumu activist Jakababa who was rescued from prison by Raila

Rise of Kisumu activist Jakababa who was rescued from prison by Raila

Baby girl formula: Eric Omondi's advice to Mungai Eve & Trevor on conception

Baby girl formula: Eric Omondi's advice to Mungai Eve & Trevor on conception

WATCH: Jeff Koinange mesmerizes fans in stellar performance with Moipei triplets

WATCH: Jeff Koinange mesmerizes fans in stellar performance with Moipei triplets

Busia radio presenter working with her baby warms hearts

Busia radio presenter working with her baby warms hearts

Kameme FM's Pastor Kiengei emotionally rebukes deadbeat dads

Kameme FM's Pastor Kiengei emotionally rebukes deadbeat dads

Omanyala's wife Laventa elated as their son emulates dad's success

Omanyala's wife Laventa elated as their son emulates dad's success

Jomo Kenyatta Jr Biography: Age, schools attended & family

Jomo Kenyatta Jr Biography: Age, schools attended & family

10 must-listen mixes that prove DJ Joe Mfalme is King of the decks

10 must-listen mixes that prove DJ Joe Mfalme is King of the decks

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Screen grab of Crazy Kennar's latest skit

Kenya Power replies to Crazy Kennar, he roasted civil servants who carry branded merch home [Video]

Photo collage of Diana Marua & KRG The Don

Fans criticise KRG The Don for touching Diana B inappropriately at a club [Video]

Dennis Onsarigo's son Andy

Dennis Onsarigo's perspective changed by son's 15-minute school speech

TikToker David Moya & alleged sugar mummy Sofire

David Moya's alleged sugar mummy finally clarifies nature of their relationship