Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

A number of Kenyans accused Eric Omondi of stage managing the unveiling of his new house for popularity.

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi

Kenyan comedian and content creator Eric Omondi has addressed claims that the new house he unveiled in Karen was an Air BnB.

Eric assured naysayers that he had really bought the house whose price was said to be Sh141 million.

Yes the house is a multi-bedroom house and yes it can be used as Air BnB for now, and yes I bought it and own it. I can’t rent it out but I can lease it out. I am rarely around anyway. Sh75,000 per day but this offer stands until October 19 when I officially move in,” Eric said.

In an interview with the Mungai Eve, he hinted that ODM presidential hopeful Jimi Wanjigi had helped him acquire the property.

He has labelled the mansion as the official residence of the president of comedy in Africa.

During the house tour, he said that he had moved into the house three days ago from Kileleshwa where he had been living.

According to Eric’s chef, the comedian prefers to eat an English breakfast to start his day and the food budget can go up to Sh30,000 every week.

The master bedroom has a shower and bathtub that also doubles as a jacuzzi and a wardrobe that opens into a balcony.

The grounds feature a lush green garden and a swimming pool that he is yet to use.

The land alone without the house is worth Sh69 million,” the comedian said. His colleague Butita added that the cost of the house was Sh72 million, bringing the total value to Sh141 million.

When I call myself a president I have to live like one. I have been in the industry for a long time and I need some peace and quiet to create ideas,” he added.

A number of Kenyans had accused the comedian of stage managing the unveiling of his new house for popularity.

Kenyans have grown to become sceptical of entertainers who flaunt their material possessions on social media.

