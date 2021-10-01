Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

In the skit, Eric was re-enacting a love scene and how movie stars overdo their roles.

US celebrities on Snoop Dogg’s comment section such as Ludacris, Jacob Latimore, Jasmin Brown and many more were cracking up, describing how extra the video was.

How to Get Away With Murder actress Viola Davis also posted the video which was watched by over 1.7 million of her followers so far.

Eric Omondi was over the moon after his video went viral and joked about relocating to the US.

“MAMAAAA WE MADE IT!!! @snoopdogg @violadavis I would like to Thank God, my producers, my directors, my family, wife and children, Kenyans and Africans at large. Thank you for all the support. I will be leaving for the USA tomorrow it's been real AFRICA. I will miss you but I will be visiting once in a while. The truth is I don’t feel safe anymore, Peace ✌✌... But I promise I will come to perform in Kenya soon,” he joked.

Snoop Dogg vs James Ng'ang'a

In 2019, Snoop Dogg touched Apostle James Ng’ang’a’s raw nerve after he shared a video of him hitting members of his congregation

.The video showed Ng’ang’a slapping a young boy before turning to other members who were standing near the altar.

“When u late on the offering money. The. Rev need his money,” the rapper captioned the video on IG.