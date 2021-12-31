RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Eric Omondi finally meets Konshens after weeks of beefing [Video]

Dennis Milimo

Omondi meets Konshens to iron out their differences

Eric Omondi and Konshens
Comedian Eric Omondi finally met Jamaican dancehall artiste Konshens after weeks of beefing and throwing jibes on social media.

In a video seen by this writer, Omondi is seen having a chat with the dancehall star at Carnivore grounds where he had gone to do sound check for his concert.

According to Omondi he was invited to Carnivore to meet Konshens where they discussed issues affecting the music industry both locally and internationally.

“NRG Invited me to Carnivore to meet Mr. @konshens we met, we discussed both Local and International matters about the Industry. I'll give an official statement tomorrow,” said Omondi.

Eric Omondi and Konshens
The meetup comes at a time Omondi had promised to ensure Konshens performs before Sauti Sol at the NRG Wave scheduled for December 31, 2021.

“NRG are being very slippery and shifty!!! I dont trust anyone at this point. I want my PEOPLE there...I want to buy 600 Tickets for 600 of my people na wananiambia ati tickets zimeisha, Aje Sasa??? Kwani Carnivore imekua Bed Sitter all over Sudden. Nahitaji MBOGI hapo juu tomorrow is a HISTORIC DAY!!,” lamented Omondi.

Konshens landed in the country on Tuesday night and he was accorded a heroic welcome. He was quickly dressed up in Maasai attires after his touchdown by organizers of his concert led by NRG Radio’s Mwalimu Rachel.

Konshens in Kenya
He was also accorded a red carpet treatment complete with champagne and a few dancers to spice the night up.

The ‘NRGWAVE’ will feature Kenya’s top a de top artistes including Sauti Sol, Fena Gitu, Benzema and Khaligraph Jones in a fire combo geared to keep revelers on their feet as they celebrate the dawn of a new era after the crazy year that has been.

Dennis Milimo

