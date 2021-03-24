Comedian Eric Omondi has been forced to rate season two of his Wife Material show as an adult show, ahead of its return.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the comedian announced that the show will be PG Rated, and is not suitable for children, and everyone should take note of that.

“By now I assume that everybody understands that #WifeMaterial is clearly not a family show. We have all understood the show by now. As we prepare to bring back #WifeMaterial2 it is important to clearly state that this show is PG RATED. Please prepare and take note accordingly😂😂😂😂😊😊😊😊. #WifeMaterial2 #WM2 #TheBattleOfNations,” said Eric Omondi.

Eric Omondi and Wife Material contestants

This comes days after he paused the planned return of the show, in honour of the late Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli.

“#WifeMaterial2 was to resume officially this weekend but out of HONOR and RESPECT We will take time to CELEBRATE and MOURN our HERO and stand with our Brothers and Sisters from TANZANIA 🇹🇿🇹🇿🇹🇿🇹🇿🇹🇿🇹🇿 We will Resume Afterwards🙏🙏🙏🙏,” the comedian said.

Wife Material Tanzania Contestants

This comes days after the show landed Eric in trouble with the Kenya Film Classification Board, which had him arrested for violating the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222, which prohibits production and distribution of unauthorized films.

He was later slapped with nine demands by KFCB, before they withdrew the case that led to his arrest and opted for an out of court settlement as per his request.