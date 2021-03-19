Popular comedian, Eric Omondi, has announced that he is postponing the Wife Material Show until further notice.

The self proclaimed President of Comedy Africa, took to social media to announce why he is postponing the show, which was to resume officially this weekend.

Eric-Omondi with Wife Material Season 1 contestants

He says the decision owed to the fact that production “will take time to celebrate and mourn” the late President Magufuli. He further added that this decision was made “out of honor and respect for our brothers and sisters from Tanzania.”

“#WifeMaterial2 was to resume officially this weekend but out of HONOR and RESPECT We will take time to CELEBRATE and MOURN our HERO and stand with our Brothers and Sisters from TANZANIA 🇹🇿🇹🇿🇹🇿🇹🇿🇹🇿🇹🇿 We will Resume Afterwards🙏🙏🙏🙏", read his statement.

Wife Material Show

Earlier this week, Kenya Film Classification Board, through its CEO Ezekiel Mutua slapped Eric with nine demands before they withdrew the case that led to his arrest and opted for an out of court settlement as per his request.

Mutua held a meeting with Omondi and a mediation team led by Mwalimu Churchill and Jalang’o, where the nine demands were set.

Eric Omondi

The comedian had been arrested by Compliance officers from the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers.

In a statement, KFCB said that the comedian was arrested for contravening the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222, which prohibits production and distribution of unauthorized films, and in this case his Wife Material series.

