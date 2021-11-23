On Tuesday, Omondi tasked Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino and his Starehe counterpart Charles Njagua aka Jaguar to table the bill in parliament.

“The "play 75% local" bill will be tabled in Parliament tomorrow by @jaguarkenya and @he.babuowino tomorrow!!! The Bill will pass with Flying colours because no MP in their right mind would refuse to vote for a bill that Promotes and Supports their own Children,” wrote Eric Omondi.

Eric Omondi’s bill to be tabled in Parliament tomorrow by Babu Owino & Jaguar Pulse Live Kenya

Historic

He added that; “23rd November!!! remember this date!!! the lives and livelihoods of an entire generation and those to come will never be the same again!!! play 75% will be tabled in parliament and will pass with flying colours!!! thank you @jaguarkenya @he.babuowino.”.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, MP Jaguar acknowledged to have received the bill from Omondi, with a promise that he will table it after following the due process.

“Received a petition from comedian @ericomondi_ on behalf of local artistes, urging local broadcasters to play 75% of local content in their line-ups. I will follow due process and table it in parliament,” said Jaguar.

Eric Omondi’s bill to be tabled in Parliament tomorrow by Babu Owino & Jaguar Pulse Live Kenya

For the past few weeks, Omondi had been vocal about the Kenyan music industry and how artistes should be treated.