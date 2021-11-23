Comedian Eric Omondi’s bill championing for 75% of local music to be played on TV and Radio stations is set to be tabled in parliament on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
Eric Omondi’s bill to be tabled in Parliament tomorrow by Babu Owino & Jaguar
I will follow due process and table it in parliament - Jaguar
On Tuesday, Omondi tasked Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino and his Starehe counterpart Charles Njagua aka Jaguar to table the bill in parliament.
“The "play 75% local" bill will be tabled in Parliament tomorrow by @jaguarkenya and @he.babuowino tomorrow!!! The Bill will pass with Flying colours because no MP in their right mind would refuse to vote for a bill that Promotes and Supports their own Children,” wrote Eric Omondi.
Historic
He added that; “23rd November!!! remember this date!!! the lives and livelihoods of an entire generation and those to come will never be the same again!!! play 75% will be tabled in parliament and will pass with flying colours!!! thank you @jaguarkenya @he.babuowino.”.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, MP Jaguar acknowledged to have received the bill from Omondi, with a promise that he will table it after following the due process.
“Received a petition from comedian @ericomondi_ on behalf of local artistes, urging local broadcasters to play 75% of local content in their line-ups. I will follow due process and table it in parliament,” said Jaguar.
For the past few weeks, Omondi had been vocal about the Kenyan music industry and how artistes should be treated.
He vowed to mobilize creatives to demonstrate at Parliament buildings, each and every Tuesday demanding to have a law that requires 75% of local music to be played on radio and TV.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke