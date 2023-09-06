The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Eric Omondi spills beans on show that earned him Sh34,000 per minute

Denis Mwangi

Eric Omondi lists his highest-paid, best and worst shows in his career as a comedian

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi, one of Kenya's most renowned comedians, recently opened up about his illustrious career, shedding light on the best, worst, and highest-paying shows that have shaped his journey as a comedian.

With a career spanning over a decade, the self-proclaimed president of comedy has graced numerous local and international stages and brought smiles to countless faces.

Reflecting on his comedy journey, Omondi shared that his best show happened the day he first grasped how famous he had become.

He had been booked as the surprise act for an event at Moi University Eldoret early in his career.

Eric Omondi during a past show Eric Omondi during a past show Pulse Live Kenya

“There was Sauti Sol, Nameless and I. This was among my first shows. I did not know how big Eric Omondi was. These students called me and said that they have Nameless and Sauti Sol but nobody knew about my performance, including the school’s management.

“They booked my flight and picked me up from the airport under a lot of secrecy and I began questioning why I was being treated that way. I was taken backstage and all the windows backstage were closed. Even the MC did not know I was going to perform. The organiser told him to make his final announcements and leave the stage,” Eric narrated.

Immediately he hit the stage, the crowd of about 5,000 went into a frenzy and for about 25 minutes many speakers tried to calm the wildly excited students.

Sauti Sol was invited to perform and Nameless followed with Eric closing the show. He described the connection with the audience as electric. The comedian added that the laughter resonated through the room, leaving lasting memories for him.

As Eric Omondi's career soared, so did his earnings. He spoke about one of his highest-paid shows, showcasing how his passion for comedy transformed into a lucrative profession.

The comedian revealed that he was once paid Sh850,000 for a 25 to 30-minute performance in South Africa, translating to between Sh34,000 to Sh28,000 per minute he was on stage.

“The UN had sponsored a comedy festival in South Africa…There was Patrick Salvador, Daliso Chaponda and I...You’re given a lot of money and told that if you go beyond 25 minutes they’ll pull you off stage,” Omondi said.

Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

Eric Omondi shared that his worst show happened during an event in Kilifi County back when NTV was expanding its network coverage to the region.

At the time, Omondi’s popularity was based on his appearance on the Churchill Show.

Since the residents did not have access to the station prior to the launch, they did not know who he was and the reception was cold.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
