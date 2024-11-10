Eric Omondi honoured with Humanitarian of the Year Award

Omondi was feted by the National Council of Community-Based Organizations (NCBOC) at an awards gala that at Serena Hotel in Nairobi.

In his acceptance speech, the comedian dedicated the award to Kenyans and well-wishers who have never disappointed whenever he reaches out with a noble course to help those in need, helping him change one life at a time.

"TEAM SISI KWA SISI, YOU DID IT!!! Yesterday was a Great Day! We won Humanitarian of the Year at the National Council of Community Based Organizations at Serena Hotel. MUNGU MBELE!!!" Omondi shared on social media after bagging the award.

ADVERTISEMENT

National Council of Community-Based Organizations (NCBOC) honours Eric Omondi with Humanitarian of the Year Award Pulse Live Kenya

The self-declared President of Comedy in Africa has been dedicated to helping others, using his immense influence to mobilize resources and channeling his own to help those in need.

Lynn Njiru praises Eric Omondi for his dedication to helping others

His fiancée, Lynne Njihia who was present at the awards gala heaped praises on Eric for his philanthropic works that have seen him go to great lengths to make life better for those in need.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Council of Community-Based Organizations is an umbrella body for grassroots organizations in Kenya.

It was registered as non-governmental, non-profit, non-political organization founded in 2005 and incorporated in 2006 with a membership of more than 52,000 registered CBO member groups nationwide.

From helping individuals in tough circumstances to intervening to solve challenges facing communities, Omondi has been in the frontline, using his influence positively while also wearing the hat of an activist and pushing for better governance and accountability in the country.

Eric Omondi's charity initiatives & Team Sisi Kwa Sisi

ADVERTISEMENT

Backed by his philanthropic online team dubbed Team Sisi Kwa Sisi, the comedian has raised funds to help those in need pay medical bills, school fees, construct modest dwellings and establish businesses to provide a means of livelihoods to those in need.

His initiative has also seen the construction of an important bridge in Nyakumbati village in Kisii county to make life better for residents and children who faced a daily risk of drowning.

National Council of Community-Based Organizations (NCBOC) honours Eric Omondi with Humanitarian of the Year Award Pulse Live Kenya