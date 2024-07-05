The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Eric Omondi traces maize-selling school girl amid Kennedy Onyango's burial plans

Lynet Okumu

Eric Omondi is planning the burial of 12-year-old Kennedy Onyango, who was shot during protests in Rongai.

  • Eric Omondi located and pledged to support Valerie Njeri's education after a viral video of her selling maize for school surfaced
  • Eric postponed visit to Valerie due to an urgent trip to Homa Bay to organize the burial of Kennedy Onyango, who tragically died during protests
  • Despite losing his brother in June, Eric Omondi remains dedicated to humanitarian efforts and continues to provide hope and practical support

Eric Omondi, a renowned comedian and now a prominent activist, has captured the hearts of Kenyans with his heartfelt response to the plight of a young girl selling maize by the roadside to support her education.

This touching story unfolded after a viral video surfaced, showing a schoolgirl balancing her studies with selling boiled maize in Thika.

On July 4, Eric took to social media, calling on his followers to help him locate the girl, identified as Valerie Njeri.

Moved by her dedication to education despite challenging circumstances, Eric pledged through his initiative, Sisi Kwa Sisi, to support Valerie's educational journey.

"Anyone from Thika or Kisiwa Primary Thika, please help me reach this young girl who leaves school every evening and immediately goes to sell boiled maize in the streets. Very soon, all these struggles will be history," Eric wrote, highlighting his commitment to making a difference in Valerie's life.

READ: Autopsy reveals Rongai boy's cause of death after being shot 8 times

Less than 24 hours later, Eric located Valerie and made initial contact with her family. However, plans to visit her the following day were postponed due to Eric's urgent trip to Homa Bay to organise the burial of Kennedy Onyango.

Kennedy, a 12-year-old boy tragically killed during the Finance Bill protests in Rongai, had deeply touched Eric, prompting him to prioritize supporting Kennedy's family during their time of grief.

Despite the delay, Eric assured his supporters that Valerie's education would not be overlooked.

"Hey guys, team Sisi Kwa Sisi, I found our girl Valerie Njeri yesternight. I had promised to go see her today morning hata hakuenda shule akiningoja. Unfortunately, I had to run to Homabay to prepare for the burial of the 12-year-old Kennedy tomorrow. Team Sisi Kwa Sisi please let's support our girl Valerie through her father 0707143374 ( Name: Henry Gichango).

"I will personally ensure the girl's entire education is catered for. Lazima akue Daktari," Eric affirmed, rallying his team and fans to support Valerie through direct contributions to her family.

READ: Eric Omondi's message to anti-Finance Bill protestors

Eric Omondi's recent actions reflect his growing role beyond comedy, as he continues to provide hope and practical support to those in need.

Despite dealing with personal loss—the burial of his brother Fred occurring just before Kennedy's tragic death—Eric's dedication to humanitarian efforts remains steadfast.

His initiatives have garnered praise across Kenya, with many acknowledging his efforts surpassing those of some political leaders.

Eric's impact has sparked conversations about his potential in politics, with supporters seeing him as a refreshing alternative to traditional leadership.

His proactive approach to community service and crisis response has resonated deeply, positioning him as a candidate for political office in the upcoming years.

The late Kennedy Onyango will be buried on July 6.

