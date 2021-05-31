RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Esther Musila reveals her Mum passed away in her sleep, pays tribute to her

5 years ago, I received a call that my dearest mum had passed away in her sleep- Esther

Guardian Angel’s fiancée Esther Musila penned down a heartfelt tribute to her late mother five years down the line after she passed on.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Musila remembered vividly the day her mom passed away in her sleep.

“5 years ago, a morning just like this one, I received a call that my dearest mum had passed away in her sleep. This was less than 12 hrs after my brother Fred and I had been to shags for the weekend. It was the darkest day in our lives. I still don't know how we found the strength to drive to Machakos, it actually felt like a dream and we would snap out of it.

I truly believe to this day that the Almighty worked it out in his own way and wanted us to spend the last hours of mum's life with her” narrated Musila.

She added that a day never passes without her thinking about her mother.

“Mum, not a single day passes without a thought of you. You give me so much strength and your passing on taught me to appreciate every single day of my LIFE and live like there is no tomorrow. I was raised by a strong woman. I know you got my back mum.

Rest in Power my dearest mum. Fred, your grandchildren Gideon, Gilda, Glenn, Musila and Mbeke and I treasure the LIFE we shared together”

Musila also wished that her mother was alive to meet her new man Guardian Angel.

“Mum, I honestly wish you had lived a little longer to meet the most wonderful man in my life now, I know you'd be so happy to see me in this new space I am in in my life. I now sing your favorite hymns and I hear your voice in them😢 We love you forever Mummy ❤❤❤”

