The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Esther Musila's touching message to Guardian Angel on their 2nd anniversary

Lynet Okumu

Double Blessing for the Omwaka's as Esther Musila and hubby Guardian Angel celebrate two milestones

Esther Musila and hubby Guardian Angel
Esther Musila and hubby Guardian Angel

Esther Musila and Guardian Angel stand out as one of the most admired couples in the Kenyan entertainment scene.

Recommended articles

As Guardian Angel celebrated his birthday on January 4, the couple marked another significant milestone – their marriage anniversary.

Esther Musila took to social media to express her deep love and appreciation for her husband in a heartfelt post.

Esther Musila and hubby Guardian Angel
Esther Musila and hubby Guardian Angel Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Meet Guardian Angel & Esther Musila's 2 'sons' gifted with powerful vocals

In a lengthy Instagram post, Esther Musila poured out her sentiments for Guardian Angel, highlighting his role as her soulmate, best friend, and confidant.

She expressed gratitude for the joy and laughter he brings to her life, acknowledging him as a humble and Godly man.

"Happy birthday, my love, My G, my best friend, my cherished friend, my confidant. My heart is filled with gratitude for the love and friendship that comes from you," Musila wrote. She went on to thank him for the late-night laughs and early-morning kisses, emphasising his humility and the blessing he is in her life.

ADVERTISEMENT
Esther Musila and hubby Guardian Angel
Esther Musila and hubby Guardian Angel Pulse Live Kenya

READ Guardian Angel - If I get the opportunity to have a kid with my wife, I'll thank God

Musila expressed the significance of every moment shared with Guardian Angel, thanking him for being a supportive partner who has demonstrated the existence of good men.

As Guardian Angel embarked on a new year of life, Musila conveyed her heartfelt wishes for happiness, health, joy, and prosperity.

"Happy birthday to the twinkle of my eye and the person who I love from the bottom of my heart," she concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT
Esther Musila and hubby Guardian Angel
Esther Musila and hubby Guardian Angel Pulse Live Kenya

Responding to his wife's sweet birthday message, Guardian Angel reciprocated with words of gratitude and love.

He described Esther Musila as the best thing that ever happened to him and referred to her as his queen.

"My love, you are the best thing that ever happened to me. Thank you so much, my queen," Guardian Angel expressed.

ADVERTISEMENT
Guardian Angel and his wife Esther Musila
Guardian Angel and his wife Esther Musila Guardian Angel and his wife Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya

The couple's commitment to each other, evident in both celebratory moments and everyday life, serves as an inspiration to those who admire their union.

In an industry often scrutinized for various reasons, Esther Musila and Guardian Angel's relationship stands as a testament to enduring love, mutual respect, and shared aspirations.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mama Ida Odinga reflects on 9-year journey without her first-born Fidel

Mama Ida Odinga reflects on 9-year journey without her first-born Fidel

Esther Musila's touching message to Guardian Angel on their 2nd anniversary

Esther Musila's touching message to Guardian Angel on their 2nd anniversary

YY comedian calls out Paul Ogutu for claiming Churchill gifted his comedians cars

YY comedian calls out Paul Ogutu for claiming Churchill gifted his comedians cars

Lukubaridii narrates the final moments of little brother Rapho

Lukubaridii narrates the final moments of little brother Rapho

Bad boys are my weakness - Actress Njambi on why nice guy's Benz can't win her heart

Bad boys are my weakness - Actress Njambi on why nice guy's Benz can't win her heart

Britney Spears says she 'will never return to the music industry'

Britney Spears says she 'will never return to the music industry'

Reason behind Eve Mungai's choice to keep relationship struggles private

Reason behind Eve Mungai's choice to keep relationship struggles private

Zuchu kicks off 2024 with a glow up, splurges Sh700K on new hair

Zuchu kicks off 2024 with a glow up, splurges Sh700K on new hair

Lilian Mbabazi talks about Mowzey Radio in upcoming episode of Conversessions

Lilian Mbabazi talks about Mowzey Radio in upcoming episode of Conversessions

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yasmeen Saedi

I'm going back home to him - Yasmeen Saiedi speaks about hubby for the 1st time

Film-maker Abel Mutua

Film-maker Abel Mutua thrown into mourning after loss of a loved one

Nyako

TikToker Nyako reveals her pending deportation, begs Kenyans to adopt her 3 kids

Christina Shusho in a previous perfomance

WATCH: How Kenyans 'Shushad Nyavu' at Churchill cross-over event headlined by Shusho