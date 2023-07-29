Guardian Angel - If I get opportunity to have a kid with my wife, I'll thank God

In the face of heavy backlash and criticism from the public, Guardian Angel and his wife have remained steadfast in their commitment to each other and their unconventional choices.

In a candid interview with local media houses on July 29, he addresses the topic of having children and how they deal with societal pressure, choosing to focus on their love and happiness instead.

Guardian Angel - I don't follow what people say

When Guardian Angel first tied the knot, the couple faced significant backlash from the public. People were quick to judge and question their choices, asking when they would have children.

There was a heavy backlash when i first got married. Hao watu wako wapi sahi? Kila mtu anataka akuangalia kitu vile ameizoea .

In response, Guardian Angel gracefully reminds everyone that each person's life journey is unique and not subject to the expectations of others.

While Guardian Angel acknowledges that he listens to what people say, he emphasizes that he follows what God instructs him to do.

"Mimi huskiza watu, only that i don't follow what people say . I listen to what God says and do what He says. Those things don't affect us, man we enjoy life.

"For me i don't even read those comments because i don't have time for that. Kila mtu ako na maisha yake, kwa hivo wewe kama unataka mtoto tafuta," he said.

Why Guardian Angel & Esther Musila choose happiness

Rather than letting the negativity affect their relationship, Guardian Angel and his wife choose to focus on their love and happiness.

Guardian Angel's genuine affection for his wife shines through as he proclaims that she means more to him than just someone to give him children.

Guardian Angel says he would gracefully embrace opportunity to have a child with his wife, but he also accepts the possibility that it might not happen.

"The best part about my marriage is that i love to be in my marriage. I love to love my wife. She means more to me than something to give me children. If i get an opportunity to have a kid with my wife, i'll thank God, if i dont its okay." he said.

His outlook on life and marriage is one of acceptance and trust in God's plan. He cherishes the children from his wife's previous relationships as a part of their life and embraces the joy they bring.

"My wife has children that are part of my life. There are people who have gotten the opportunity to get married and have children but they're not happy in their relationships," he said.