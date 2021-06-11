Sauti Sol’s Bien wows newlyweds in Tanzania with surprise performance (Video)

In an update, Bein mentioned that he was having his breakfast at a restaurant in Dar es Salaam, when he bumped into newly-weds who confessed to being Sauti Sol fans.

Following the confession, he opted to surprise them (Newlyweds) with a short performance of their hit song #Melanin.

According to the singer, the couple played their (Sauti Sol) song “My Everything” featuring India Arie, on their way to their wedding, something the excited Bien.

“While having breakfast this morning in a restaurant in Dar, I bumped into a couple who had just gotten married. They are @sautisol fans and said they played My Everything on their way to the wedding. It was a spiritual honor to perform in this wedding. Tag them if you know them. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️” shared Bien Aime Baraza.

Bien’s video excited a section of his 258K followers, who lauded him for serenading the newlyweds with such a fire performance.

anyikowoko “I love to see this ❤️ Bien you can be a pastor also”

terryannechebet “Ooh ❤️❤️ so beautiful 😍💕💖”

gnakowarawara “This is it mzeee imewezaaaaaa 🙌🙌🙌❤️”

missbellalicia “Bless you always Bien🙏.. so kind hearted”

indiaarie “generosity of spirit #myeverything”

i_am_cardi “Why am I smiling like a retarded seal..!😁🥺😍😍”

nginahsenga “You’re just amazing Bien..💚”

maryolalo.ke “I want , I also want 😍😍😢😢😂”

briansang.ke “This is soo cool Bien😅😅”

nyanjeh “This how u receive Ur Blessings🙌❤️”

essygit “Ooooooh Jesus si I love you bien 😍😍you're just the best in everything you doo❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🙌this was really awesome”

baraka.model “My everything is my everything🔥🔥🔥”

blackforestparlace “Bien's love looks so true ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Sauti Sol's Bien Aime Baraza Pulse Live Kenya

The Tanzania Trip

Currently, Bien is in Tanzania with prolific producer and Director Eugene Mbugua scouting for new business opportunities.

During an interview on East Africa Radio, Bien disclosed that while in Tanzania he will work with Juma Jux and Damian Soul.

He also mentioned that plans are underway for the Boy Band to do a tour in Tanzania.

"Mapenzi yetu kwa Tanzania haiwezi kuwa kwa show moja peke yake, tunapanga Tour ambayo itafanyika Dar, Dodoma, Arusha na Mwanza, mashabiki watanzania watapata experience popote walipo tunakuja"