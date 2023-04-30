Evelyne Wanjiru's partner finally addresses pregnancy allegations

Agunda while speaking to Nairobi News has quashed the claims saying that he had also seen the stories online but he claimed that they are not expecting any baby.

“I have seen those stories online but I am here to confirm to you and our fans that we are not yet there. We are not pregnant but the pressure is too much,” Agunda said.

Evelyne Wanjiru and hubby Pulse Live Kenya

The couple already has one child who will be turning a year older soon, and Agunda mentioned that the toddler has not complained about being lonely, so they are not in a hurry to have another child.

He further stated that people speculating about them expecting another child is a sign that their fans wish them well, and he urged them to pray for them instead.

How Evelyne announced first pregnancy

Evelyne Wanjiru had to wait for 10 years before finally having her first child, and she couldn't hide her joy when she gave birth to a son.

Evelyne also mentioned that her husband could have explored other options, given that he is an African man.

Nonetheless, she expressed her gratitude towards him for standing by her, especially during the delivery process.

“In the labour ward, he was there. He was the one who saw the baby before I did. I thank him for sticking with me.

“He has always been there, he has always protected me. He is an African man and could have gotten other options. For him to stay with me all these years, that is a very patient man, and for that, I honour him," Evelyne said.

