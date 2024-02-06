Former renowned TV personality Louis Armstrong Otieno has broken his silence on the cause of his hearing impairment, shedding light on his challenging journey from stardom to health struggles.
It was arranged - Louis Otieno details hospital ordeal that led to his hearing loss
Renowned TV personality Louis Otieno finally breaks silence on deafness triggered by mysterious 'pretty' nurse, says it didn't stem from his pancreatic issues
Louis Otieno, once a prominent figure on Kenyan television screens, captivated audiences with his charismatic presence and incisive interviews.
He graced various programs across leading stations in Kenya, including KTN, KBC, K24, and Citizen TV. Shows like Newsline, Louis Otieno Live, and This is Louis earned him a dedicated following and solidified his status as a respected media personality.
Louis Otieno reveals his hearing problem was a plan
In conversation with Lynn Ngugi, Otieno addressed misconceptions surrounding the cause of his hearing loss.
Contrary to previous reports attributing his condition to acute pancreatitis, Otieno clarified that his hearing impairment did not stem from his pancreatic issues.
Recalling the onset of his hearing loss, Otieno described the sudden and unexpected nature of the ordeal.
One moment, he was conversing and listening normally, and the next, he woke up unable to hear anything. His health deteriorated rapidly as his pancreas failed, leading to prolonged hospitalization and surgical interventions.
"One day I was talking and listening and the next morning I couldn't hear a thing. And I was in the hospital. At that time I was very sick: my pancreas crashed. A hospital is the last place you want to be suspicious because you're trying to recover. My situation was really bad," he said.
Louis Otieno: I slept from 10 pm to 7 am, after a strange nurse walked in
Reflecting on his hospital stay, Otieno recounted puzzling encounters that hinted at potential foul play.
He described a peculiar incident involving a nurse who appeared to administer medication surreptitiously.
The nurse, whom Lous says he had never seen before, allegedly drew the curtains, turned off the TV, and administered something behind him.
"I know for one there are some fights I can't pick. They must have arranged this one for sure. I like light. A pretty-looking nurse comes in, I had not seen her before. She walks in and says, Why have you refused to sleep?
"So she comes in, puts my TV off, pulls the curtains, and very confidently she says 'Leo you must sleep'. I don't know what she did behind me, coz my medicine was coming from behind my ears. I slept from 10 pm to 7 am," he said.
Despite suspicions, Otieno's efforts to discern the cause of his hearing loss remained inconclusive.
Other health conditions that Louis Otieno has faced
The repercussions of Otieno's hearing loss extended beyond mere auditory impairment. He experienced difficulties with balance and mobility, struggling to walk straight or stand for extended periods.
The sudden onset of these challenges added layers of complexity to his health struggles and further compounded his ordeal.
Despite the setbacks, Otieno remains resilient in the face of adversity. He continues to navigate life with determination and courage. He has however requested Kenyans of goodwill to help him financially to seek treatment.
