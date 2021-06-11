Ex-K24 news anchor Ahmed Juma Bhalo &Wife welcome bouncing baby girl

The Media personality shared the good news via his Instagram page with a revelation that the new born had been named Anayah Ahmed Juma Bhalo.

The two love birds have been blessed with a new born after 2 years and 7 months in marriage.

Baby Anayah was born on June 8th, 2021, at exactly 4.59pm.

"IT'S A BABY GIRL😍 Tarehe 08/06/21 saa 4.59pm Allah alinibariki na mtoto wangu wa kwanza baada ya miaka 2 na miezi saba ya ndoa. Meet Baby Anayah Ahmed Juma Bhalo. Alhamdulilah. #anchor001 #babygirl #kenyankidz #kenyababy #nairobifinest #nairobi #mombasa #mombasakenya #kenya🇰🇪” shared Ahmed Juma Bhalo.

Bhalo’s announcement attracted lots of congratulatory messages from his fans and colleagues in the media Industry who were happy to welcome him to parenthood.

Congratulatory messages

mwanaisha_chidzuga “Hongera Kaka ndio waitwa baba Sasa”

jamalgaddafiofficial “Mabrook Ankal 🙏🏽Mungu ampe umbri Mrefu afya bora na tabia njema Ya kumrithisha Allah na nyie wazazi wake”

nasrayusuff “Alililililiiiiii🔥🔥🔥🔥 Masha Allah!!!”

brucehowai “Mabrouk Alf mabrouk👏👏👏👏 welcome to the fatherhood”

shikshaarora “Congratulations Bhalo 🥰😁 This is amazing news”

beauty._with._brainz “Mashaallah😍 congratulations to you👏🔥...may Allah bless you with more for the sabr that you and your family had🙌”

yasir_lee “Mabrouk alf Mabrouk bro”

inatimohamed1996 “Mabrouk inshlh awe mtoto mwema”

munirabaalawy “Mabruk Alf Mabruk bro..Mungu amjaalie binti swaleha awafungulie milango ya kheri na baraka...Ameen”

mwaravinohussein15 “Mabrook bro.. Allah amhifadhi inshllah”

The Wedding

The former news anchor said “I Do” to his longtime girlfriend in a wedding that was kept away from the public lime light back in November 2018.

In a Islamic wedding that was attended by close friends, relatives and colleagues, the journalist could not hide his joy, admitting that it was a long term dream to get married.

"Mwanaume yeyote hii ni miongoni mwa ndoto ambazo ako nazo. Nina furaha sana. Kama ulivyoona hapo awali nilikuwa nazungumza lakini machozi yanataka kutoka na machozi yanatoka sio eti kwa sababu nasikitika, ni tears of joy,"

“This is among the dreams of every man. As you saw earlier, I was talking with tears almost dropping from my eyes. It is not that I am sad. They are tears of joy” said Bhalo.

At that particular time, Bhalo admitted that people were on his case, asking when he would get married.

“Wengi walikuwa wakiniuliza na wapo hapa-Bhali utaoa lini, Bhalo utaoa lini. Lakini sasa leo nawaambia tayari nishaoa. (Many, some of whom are here today were asking when I would get married. However today I tell them that I am already married.)” He said.

Fired Twice

In March 2021, Bhalo disclosed that he was fired twice by Mediamax owned TV Station K24 in an encouragement note addressed to Shaffie Weru.

“Mimi nilifutwa kazi mara 2 na @K24Tv. Nimejifunza vitu 2: Kwanza, ukiajiriwa mahali usijisahau na kuchukulia kampuni kama ya babako. Hata kwa babako unaweza futwa. Pili, kuachishwa kazi sio mwisho wa maisha. Kaangu Shaffie kila la kheri” Shared Ahmed Juma Bhalo.