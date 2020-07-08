Former K24 Swahili News Anchor Ahmed Juma Bhalo has landed a new job with RichLand properties Limited (Real Estate) as the head of Marketing department.

Bhalo made the announcement via his social media pages, stating that he is ready to learn and scale new heights in the Real Estate sector.

“Changamoto mpya inamaanisha nafasi mpya ya kujifunza mapya. Kila changamoto inayokukabili ni nafasi murwa ya kukuza ujasiri na ukakamavu wako pamoja na thamani yako. Jiamini unaweza. Shukran @richlandpropertiesltd kwa kunipa nafasi ya kuwahudumia kama mkuu wa kitengo cha mauzo na matangazo ya kibiashara. #anchor001 #richlandproperties #rental #254propertylinks #property254 #kenyarental #kenyahome #kenyanhomes #buykenyabuildkenya #madeinkenya” Wrote Ahmed Juma Bhalo.

Former K24 News anchor Ahmed Juma Bhalo lands new job months after being fired

Before joining the Real Estate world, Bhalo worked for an aviation college stationed at Wilson Airport for a month and a half on a managerial role. However, he exited the Aviation industry days after effects of Covid-19 downed on his employer.

In October 2019, Bhalo penned down a farewell message to his K24 viewers, after the station retrenched a good number of its employees, in the quest to cut down costs.

Mwanaisha Chidzuga and Ahmed Bhalo.

“Hakuna kilichokua na mwanzo kikakosa mwisho. Tarehe 30/10/2019 ilikua siku yangu ya mwisho ya safari yangu kama mwanahabari wa @k24tv kufuatia mabadiliko yanayopania 'kuboresha' kampuni hiyo. Shukran kwenu nyote muliofanikisha safari yangu ya miaka 4 katika kituo hicho. Allah akipenda tutaonana kwingine. Daima alipangalo Mungu hakuna wa kulipangua. #Anchor001 @houseofbhalo,” said Ahmed Bhalo.

Mediamax issued a redundancy notice on 30th September 2019, sending home more than a 100 employees.