Former K24 News Anchor Ahmed Juma Bhalo has revealed that he was fired twice by Mediamax owned TV Station in an encouragement note addressed to Shaffie Weru.

In a tweet, Bhalo wished Shaffie well in his future endeavors, while cautioning others to never get “comfortable” in company whenever they are employed.

“Mimi nilifutwa kazi mara 2 na @K24Tv. Nimejifunza vitu 2: Kwanza, ukiajiriwa mahali usijisahau na kuchukulia kampuni kama ya babako. Hata kwa babako unaweza futwa. Pili, kuachishwa kazi sio mwisho wa maisha. Kaangu Shaffie kila la kheri” Shared Ahmed Juma Bhalo.

In October 2019, Bhalo penned down a farewell message to his K24 viewers, after the station retrenched a good number of its employees, in the quest to cut down costs.

Bhalo’s note come at a time Weru has been embroiled in a court battle with his former employer over what he termed as unfair and unlawful dismissal.

On Wednesday, Radio Africa Group promised to Countersue Shaffie for breach of contract and negligence, while responding to his demand letter. In their response, RAG said Shaffie breached Company policies and his employment contract, an act that led to his termination.

Details of the countersuit indicate that Radio Africa will be demanding damages amounting to Sh150 million for loss of business and ruined reputation.

Shaffie To Sue RAG

On Tuesday, the former Homeboyz Radio Programs Controller served Radio Africa with a demand letter, demanding Sh21, 157, 500 compensations for what he termed as unfair and unlawful termination of his employment Contract.

According to a demand letter seen by Pulse Live, Shaffie is threatening to move to Court if his demands are not met by Radio Africa Group within 7 days. The former Homeboyz Radio Programs Controller is demanding to be paid his 1-month salary amounting to Sh 682, 500 for being dismissed without notice.

