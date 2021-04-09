Former NTV Swahili News Anchor, Jane Ngoiri has excited her fans as she posted a never-seen before throwback photo on her Instagram.

The well-spoken Ngoiri shared a photo from 2006 while she was working at MediaMax Limited (K24).

Ms. Ngoiri was an English news reporter at K24 and left in 2011 citing growth opportunities.

NTV Exit

Ms. Ngoiri left Nation Media Group with her last bulletin being on January 30th this year.

The former anchor did not however disclose reasons for her exit citing personal reasons. She disclosed that she would be focused on pursuing personal projects outside the media.

In 2020, she was among top journalists who were awarded Head of State Commendation (HSC) by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Reactions from fans:

