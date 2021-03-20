Former Tahidi High Actor Joseph Kinuthia aka Omosh’s house is slowly taking shape and soon he will bid goodbye to paying rent.

On Friday, Omosh shared a video, capturing the progress of the three-bedroom house he is being built by Sung Timber on a piece of land he was given by Zero Hero Properties after going public with his struggles.

In the video Omosh says “Watu wangu hii itakuwa seating room yangu. Nitakuwa nakaa hapa nikiwatch Cartoon kwa TV Yangu nikicheza na remote. Hii itakuwa Maisha poa sana”

Omosh show off progress of the three-bedroom Houses he is being built

The actor’s public outcry got Sung Timber’s attention under the leadership of their CEO and founder Kathy Andrew who promised to foot the construction cost of the whole house. And true to her word, Kathy has been instrumental in making sure Omosh’s house is completed through the help of a few of her friends.

According to Kathy, the house is a three-bedroom master ensuite with an American open kitchen.

“It was very impressive to see these amazing good friends yesterday come and honour their pledges towards construction of Omosh's house. May our good Lord bless you more for your kind gesture.

Thank you so much 🙏” reads a post from Sung Timber.

Also Read: #PulseCeleb254: When you think it's over, that's just the beginning - Omosh

Omosh show off progress of the three-bedroom Houses he is being built

Omosh show off progress of the three-bedroom Houses he is being built

The progress of Omosh’s house excited a section of his followers, who reacted with lovely comments.

Reactions

Also Read: I’m in tears of Joy - Emotional Omosh speaks out after Kenyans came to his rescue (Video)

davidbabu “Hio keja itakua🔥 design ya kizangila”

christabel.mak “Apo kwa cartoon niko na wewe pls 😂 😂”

wanjo_afrika “😂😂Goodlife we thank God😂”

y.yaqub.b “Tenje kangu kana Charge Panaha😆😆”

ericcoh_debest “😂😂😂Omosh hiyo energy iko sawa sana”

localboy_stanoicon “😂😂😂😂 Na Kitchen iko Pana Wah, niko Kinenge😮: