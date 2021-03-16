Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua has issued a statement after concerns were raised over Eric Omondi and Betty Kyallo’s upcoming show on KTN Home.

In a statement seen by Pulse Live, Mutua sought to clarify that despite the show “The Big Quiz” airing between the watershed period, its content will fully comply with the stipulations of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 as well as the Kenya Information and Communications Act (KICA) and the Programming Code.

Mutua added that Standard Group MD Joe Munene has assured him that the show will adhere to all the regulations put in, pointing out the 18+ information on poster of the show is misleading.

Mutua's Explanation

“Following the avalanche of complaints about this poster and possibility of a Show rated 18+ airing at 8 pm (within the watershed period), the Board raised the matter with Standard Group Management and it has been clarified as follows:

1. The 18+ refers to the age of the participants, not the nature of the content. This is a live show on KTN Home and we have assurance from the MD Joe Munene that no adult or explicit content will be permitted.

2. The poster with 18+ communicates the wrong message and will be pulled down immediately.

3. The content will fully comply with the stipulations of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 as well as the Kenya Information and Communications Act (KICA) and the Programming Code.

We thank the members of the public who brought these concerns to the Board and the Standard Group Management for their swift action” reads Mutua’s statement.

Mutua’s comment comes hours after he slapped Eric Omondi with 9 demands before withdrawing the case that led to his arrest and opt for an out Court settlement as per his request.

“When an artist admits their mistake, corrects it and commits to follow the law, it's our duty to support them. Regulation should be premised on good judgement. The idea is to mentor the youths and support them to exploit their creativity in line with the law. Kudos Eric!” reads a tweet form Mutua.

The BIG Quiz Show

Comedian Eric Omondi joined the Standard Group family as the host of “The Big Quiz Show” alongside seasoned Media personality Betty Kyallo.

Information shared by the funny man indicates that they will be hosting the Game Show every Sunday on KTN home.