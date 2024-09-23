The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Family Guy' actor Peter Macon in Kenya, what to know about his trip

Amos Robi

Macon is best known for his roles in 'Family Guy', 'The Orville', and 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'

Actor Peter Macon
Actor Peter Macon
  • Peter Jerrod Macon set to attend YORA Summit in Kenya on October 8th and 9th, 2024
  • Macon brings wealth of experience from Hollywood and aims to energize the creative scene in Kenya
  • YORA Summit aims to ignite Africa's entrepreneurial spirit and recognizes the importance of creative arts in economic development

Recommended articles

Peter Jerrod Macon, an acclaimed American actor, is set to grace Kenya with his presence at the YORA Summit, which will take place on October 8th and 9th, 2024.

Macon, best known for his roles in 'Family Guy', 'The Orville', and 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes', brings a wealth of experience to the event.

His inspiring journey and remarkable talent are poised to energise the creative scene in Kenya, offering aspiring actors a unique opportunity to learn from a Hollywood star.

ADVERTISEMENT

The YORA Summit, a prestigious gathering of global entrepreneurs, innovators, and creatives, aims to ignite Africa's entrepreneurial spirit.

Macon’s involvement underscores the importance of the creative arts in this larger vision of economic development and innovation.

Actor Peter Macon
Actor Peter Macon Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Star-studded cast in new Kenyan first-ever sci-fi series [Trailer]

ADVERTISEMENT

His presence at the YORA Summit reflects a growing recognition of the arts as a key driver of cultural exchange and industry growth.

By participating in the summit, Macon not only highlights his passion for acting but also demonstrates how creative talents can contribute to broader economic goals.

One of the most highly anticipated features of the YORA Summit is The Actors Gym, a film and theatre masterclass designed by Peter Macon himself.

This intensive, immersive training experience aims to provide 30 selected participants with a platform to hone their skills. Over the course of the masterclass, attendees will present monologues, engage in in-depth workshopping, and perform in front of influential industry professionals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Influencer Awards 2024: Vote for your favourite Actor of the year

By offering both online and in-person options in Nairobi, the hybrid masterclass ensures accessibility for a wider range of participants.

The masterclass is more than just an acting workshop. It embodies the core mission of the YORA Summit: to fuel entrepreneurship and innovation.

Macon’s collaboration with Lucille Rivin in facilitating The Actors Gym further highlights the event’s focus on mentorship, artistic growth, and professional development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Macon’s involvement in the YORA Summit will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on Kenya’s creative industry.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Blend of romance, comedy set to thrill film lovers in 'Boda Love' [Trailer]

Blend of romance, comedy set to thrill film lovers in 'Boda Love' [Trailer]

Pastor Ng'ang'a: 700 women left my church after I introduced my new wife

Pastor Ng'ang'a: 700 women left my church after I introduced my new wife

'Family Guy' actor Peter Macon in Kenya, what to know about his trip

'Family Guy' actor Peter Macon in Kenya, what to know about his trip

Felicity Shiru searches for perfect 2-bedroom house after breakup with Thee Pluto

Felicity Shiru searches for perfect 2-bedroom house after breakup with Thee Pluto

Dr King'ori finally reveals reason he left NMG, why he retained show's rights

Dr King'ori finally reveals reason he left NMG, why he retained show's rights

Tenge Tenge reaches out for meeting as Gen Z Goliath reunites with family in Vihiga

Tenge Tenge reaches out for meeting as Gen Z Goliath reunites with family in Vihiga

Nasieku clears air on pregnancy reports as Klaus reveals what his mum knows

Nasieku clears air on pregnancy reports as Klaus reveals what his mum knows

Prof Jay shares emotional thanksgiving as he looks back on road to recovery

Prof Jay shares emotional thanksgiving as he looks back on road to recovery

Fans react as YY announces marriage-saving show, weeks after split from Marya

Fans react as YY announces marriage-saving show, weeks after split from Marya

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A past image of late Winnie Bwire with her ex-partner Dan Sonko

Dan Sonko’s final words to late Winnie Bwire

Ivy Chelimo in the company of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Ivy Chelimo on 2 years in DP’s office, why she chose communication over law

YY Comedian

Comedian YY expresses heartache after losing close family member

Akothee

They do not have shares - Akothee disassociates her brand from family