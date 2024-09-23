'Family Guy' actor Peter Macon in Kenya, what to know about his trip

Peter Jerrod Macon, an acclaimed American actor, is set to grace Kenya with his presence at the YORA Summit, which will take place on October 8th and 9th, 2024.

Macon, best known for his roles in 'Family Guy', 'The Orville', and 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes', brings a wealth of experience to the event.

His inspiring journey and remarkable talent are poised to energise the creative scene in Kenya, offering aspiring actors a unique opportunity to learn from a Hollywood star.

YORA summit and Macon’s impact on the creative sector

The YORA Summit, a prestigious gathering of global entrepreneurs, innovators, and creatives, aims to ignite Africa's entrepreneurial spirit.

Macon’s involvement underscores the importance of the creative arts in this larger vision of economic development and innovation.

His presence at the YORA Summit reflects a growing recognition of the arts as a key driver of cultural exchange and industry growth.

By participating in the summit, Macon not only highlights his passion for acting but also demonstrates how creative talents can contribute to broader economic goals.

The Actors Gym masterclass: A unique opportunity for Kenyan talent

One of the most highly anticipated features of the YORA Summit is The Actors Gym, a film and theatre masterclass designed by Peter Macon himself.

This intensive, immersive training experience aims to provide 30 selected participants with a platform to hone their skills. Over the course of the masterclass, attendees will present monologues, engage in in-depth workshopping, and perform in front of influential industry professionals.

By offering both online and in-person options in Nairobi, the hybrid masterclass ensures accessibility for a wider range of participants.

The masterclass is more than just an acting workshop. It embodies the core mission of the YORA Summit: to fuel entrepreneurship and innovation.

Macon’s collaboration with Lucille Rivin in facilitating The Actors Gym further highlights the event’s focus on mentorship, artistic growth, and professional development.

