Star-studded cast in new Kenyan first-ever sci-fi series [Trailer]

Multi-award-winning Kenyan director Likarion Wainaina, best known for the critically acclaimed 'Supa Modo', is set to make waves once again with his latest venture, 'Subterranea'.

This Showmax Original series, which premieres on 26 September 2024, marks Kenya’s first-ever science fiction series, further cementing Likarion's reputation as a pioneering force in the Kenyan film industry.

A new genre for Kenyan television

Likarion Wainaina first captured international attention with 'Supa Modo', Kenya’s first superhero film, which garnered over 50 international awards, including Best European Film for Children at the European Children's Film Association in 2019 and the Artistic Bravery Prize at the Durban International Film Festival in 2018.

Now, Likarion shifts his focus to the sci-fi genre, a space rarely explored in Kenyan cinema.

"In 2018, we made Kenya’s first superhero film with Supa Modo. Six years later, we are presenting Kenya’s first-ever sci-fi series,” says Likarion.

He further clarifies the misconception surrounding sci-fi, particularly in Kenya, "There’s this misconception that sci-fi always means futuristic or lots of laser guns, but sci-fi can also be about exploring the impact of actual or imagined science on human psychology or behaviour. That is what Subterranea is all about."

An intriguing plot with a star-studded cast

'Subterranea' is an eight-part series produced by Kibanda Pictures. The storyline revolves around eight participants in a psychological experiment who are placed in an underground bunker to test the effects of close-quarter seclusion on human relationships.

However, a twist of fate leaves them trapped in the bunker after the world ends, forcing them to navigate their complex interpersonal dynamics with no escape.

The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring some of Kenya’s finest actors. Kalasha winners Foi Wambui (Crime and Justice), Peter Kawa (County 49), and Nice Githinji (The Caller) lead the cast, alongside Kalasha nominees Melvin Alusa and Melissa Kiplagat (Country Queen).

The cast also includes filmmaker Philippa Ndisi-Herrmann, who makes her acting debut, as well as Makena Kahuha (Kina), Biko Nyongesa (Sense8), Pauline Komu (Groove Theory), and newcomer Chintu Chudasama.

Tackling relevant Kenyan issues

While Subterranea is rooted in the sci-fi genre, it delves into deeply human themes that resonate with Kenyan audiences.

Series creator and head writer Brian Munene emphasises that the show explores themes of family, unity, and survival.

"We have eight individuals with very different personalities stuck in a bunker, and they have to find a way to work together to survive," says Brian.

The series also addresses mental health issues and the impact of broken institutions, tackling topics often overlooked in Kenyan media, such as male postpartum depression, PTSD among armed forces, and the influence of cults.

