
Autopsy reveals what caused comedian Tabitha Gatwiri's death

Charles Ouma

Gatwiri's body was taken to Kenyatta University Funeral Home where an autopsy was conducted.

The late content creator Tabitha Gatwiri’s family has revealed what caused her sudden death.

Gatwiri's body was taken to Kenyatta University Funeral Home where an autopsy was conducted.

A statement released by the family which was also shared by Gatwiri’s colleague Naomi Kuria on Friday night indicated that the popular content creator died of asphyxia.

“The late Gatwiri passed on from positional asphyxia with brain oedema,” reads the pathologist’s report done at the Kenyatta University Funeral Home.

READ: Why content creators couldn’t view Tabitha Gatwiri’s body

The statement added that a full toxicology would be conducted with a report prepared to rule out the possibility of poisoning.

According to National Institutes of Health, positional asphyxia, also known as postural asphyxia is a form of mechanical suffocation that occurs when a person is immobilized in a position which impairs adequate pulmonary ventilation and thus, results in a respiratory failure.

Autopsy findings typically include brain oedema – the swelling of the brain.

READ: Tabitha Gatwiri's Biography: Career, side hustles, love life & last cryptic post

Gatwiri was reported dead after a short illness on October 31, 2024 with tributes pouring in.

Marcella Sheila Sajuu, the comedian’s mother mourned her daughter in an emotional post that conveyed the depth of her grief and loss, questioning why it had to be her daughter.

“God, why my daughter and not me?” she wrote adding, “My child, you were full of life, you supported me, and loved me so much. Death, come for me too.”

Fellow TikToker Prince Mwiti revealed that Gatwiri had fallen ill just two days before her passing. According to Mwiti, her brother, who had been trying to reach her without success, reportedly went to her home to check on her.

He eventually broke into her house and made the heartbreaking discovery of her lifeless body.

"Content creator and actress Gtawiri has passed on. Reports indicate that she fell ill two days ago. Her brother has been calling her so this morning he went, broke into her house and found her lifeless body. May Gatwiri's soul rest in peace, One day you are okay the next minute you are dead. Live life to the fullest," she said.

READ: Moments leading up to tragic death of content creator Tabitha Gatwiri

Gatwiri’s death on October 31, 2024 threw the comedy industry and fans across Kenya into mourning with many taking to social media to express the depth of their loss.

