The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Moments leading up to tragic death of content creator Tabitha Gatwiri

Lynet Okumu

Details emerge on content creator Tabitha Gatwiri’s last days.

The late content creator I am Gatwiri
The late content creator I am Gatwiri
  • Popular Kenyan content creator Tabitha Gatwiri tragically passes away.
  • Details emerge about Gatwiri's last days, including her falling ill and the heartbreaking discovery of her lifeless body by her brother.
  • Condolences flood social media platforms as fans and friends pay tribute.

Recommended articles

The comedy industry and fans across Kenya are mourning the tragic death of popular content creator Tabitha Gatwiri.

News about her death broke on the morning of October 31. Friends, industry colleagues, and fans have since taken to social media to express their grief and share memories of the beloved comedian, who touched many lives with her humour and light-hearted videos.

Many expressed how hard it was to accept that someone so lively and full of promise had gone so suddenly.

ADVERTISEMENT
The late content creator I am Gatwiri
The late content creator I am Gatwiri Pulse Live Kenya

Among the many grieving her loss is fellow content creator Kinuthia, a close friend visibly shaken by the news.

He has posted a photoa and a video mourning Gatwiri and remembering their times together. Kinuthia’s latest video shows him in his car, heartbroken and tearful, with a gospel song playing in the background.

The lyrics, “Umeahidi ewe bwana huniachi... Hadi mwisho wa dahali ulisema uniachi bwana” (You promised, oh Lord, you will not leave me... Until the end, you promised not to leave me), express his pain at losing a dear friend.

ADVERTISEMENT
The late content creator I am Gatwiri
The late content creator I am Gatwiri The late content creator I am Gatwiri Pulse Live Kenya

Actress Wanjiku Stephens also shared her sadness, posting a screenshot of their last conversation.

In their exchange, Gatwiri had promised to bake a cake for her. “My heart is in pieces 💔💔 I guess you will bake that cake for me when we meet again. Rest well, gorgeous,” Wanjiku captioned her post, showing her shock and disbelief at her friend's passing.

Details about Gatwiri’s last days have surfaced as friends and family recount her recent activities.

ADVERTISEMENT
Actress Wanjiku Stephens also shared her sadness, posting a screenshot of their last conversation.
Actress Wanjiku Stephens also shared her sadness, posting a screenshot of their last conversation. Actress Wanjiku Stephens also shared her sadness, posting a screenshot of their last conversation. Pulse Live Kenya

Fellow TikToker Prince Mwiti revealed that Gatwiri had fallen ill just two days before her passing. According to Mwiti, her brother, who had been trying to reach her without success, reportedly went to her home to check on her.

He eventually broke into her house and made the heartbreaking discovery of her lifeless body.

"Content creator and actress Gtawiri has passed on. Reports indicate that she fell ill two days ago. Her brother has been calling her so this morning he went, broke into her house and found her lifeless body. May Gatwiri's soul rest in peace, One day you are okay the next minute you are dead. Live life to the fullest," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following news of her passing, social media platforms were flooded with condolences as fans and friends posted tributes.

Comment sections were filled with messages wishing her peace and a safe journey to her final resting place.

Fellow content creators, comedians, and fans shared their fondest memories, reflecting on how Gatwiri’s videos and presence had become a source of joy and laughter in their lives.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tabitha Gatwiri's Biography: Career, side hustles, love life & last cryptic post

Tabitha Gatwiri's Biography: Career, side hustles, love life & last cryptic post

Moments leading up to tragic death of content creator Tabitha Gatwiri

Moments leading up to tragic death of content creator Tabitha Gatwiri

Content creator Tabitha Gatwiri passes on

Content creator Tabitha Gatwiri passes on

What went wrong? Botched surgery kills wife of prominent car dealer

What went wrong? Botched surgery kills wife of prominent car dealer

5 things to expect at this weekend's Tusker Oktobafest celebrations

5 things to expect at this weekend's Tusker Oktobafest celebrations

Secret to Stephanie Kiuna’s tight-knit family life, far from immediate relatives

Secret to Stephanie Kiuna’s tight-knit family life, far from immediate relatives

Is Diwali a public holiday in Kenya?

Is Diwali a public holiday in Kenya?

Kamene Goro's subtle response to bullying claims from former NRG Radio employees

Kamene Goro's subtle response to bullying claims from former NRG Radio employees

Praises pour in as 'Machachari' actor Malik Lemuel graduates from CUEA

Praises pour in as 'Machachari' actor Malik Lemuel graduates from CUEA

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gerald Mwangi aka Makanga bae's casket

Blame game at Makanga Bae's burial as family raises complaints [Video]

Betty Bayo's husband Hiram Gitau

How Pastor Kanyari's daughter helped stepfather lose weight in 6 months

Muturi Wa Super Metro at the centre of Makanga's Bae's burial dispute

Super Metro chief inspector Muturi responds to claims of 'eating' funeral funds

Kenyan celebrities support Wyre during funeral service of his mum

Kenyan celebrities rally around Wyre after passing of loved one