Moments leading up to tragic death of content creator Tabitha Gatwiri

The comedy industry and fans across Kenya are mourning the tragic death of popular content creator Tabitha Gatwiri.

News about her death broke on the morning of October 31. Friends, industry colleagues, and fans have since taken to social media to express their grief and share memories of the beloved comedian, who touched many lives with her humour and light-hearted videos.

Many expressed how hard it was to accept that someone so lively and full of promise had gone so suddenly.

Industry friends share heartfelt tributes

Among the many grieving her loss is fellow content creator Kinuthia, a close friend visibly shaken by the news.

He has posted a photoa and a video mourning Gatwiri and remembering their times together. Kinuthia’s latest video shows him in his car, heartbroken and tearful, with a gospel song playing in the background.

The lyrics, “Umeahidi ewe bwana huniachi... Hadi mwisho wa dahali ulisema uniachi bwana” (You promised, oh Lord, you will not leave me... Until the end, you promised not to leave me), express his pain at losing a dear friend.

The late content creator I am Gatwiri Pulse Live Kenya

Actress Wanjiku Stephens also shared her sadness, posting a screenshot of their last conversation.

In their exchange, Gatwiri had promised to bake a cake for her. “My heart is in pieces 💔💔 I guess you will bake that cake for me when we meet again. Rest well, gorgeous,” Wanjiku captioned her post, showing her shock and disbelief at her friend's passing.

Gatwiri’s final days revealed by close friends

Details about Gatwiri’s last days have surfaced as friends and family recount her recent activities.

Fellow TikToker Prince Mwiti revealed that Gatwiri had fallen ill just two days before her passing. According to Mwiti, her brother, who had been trying to reach her without success, reportedly went to her home to check on her.

He eventually broke into her house and made the heartbreaking discovery of her lifeless body.

"Content creator and actress Gtawiri has passed on. Reports indicate that she fell ill two days ago. Her brother has been calling her so this morning he went, broke into her house and found her lifeless body. May Gatwiri's soul rest in peace, One day you are okay the next minute you are dead. Live life to the fullest," she said.

Internet floods with tributes

Following news of her passing, social media platforms were flooded with condolences as fans and friends posted tributes.

Comment sections were filled with messages wishing her peace and a safe journey to her final resting place.