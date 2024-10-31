The cause of death has not been officially confirmed, but sources suggest she passed away after a short illness.

Tabitha Gatwiri's Biography: Career, side hustles, love life & last cryptic post

Early Life and education

Tabitha Gatwiri was born and raised in Isiolo County. She was the firstborn in a family of five siblings, which included three girls and two boys.

She began her education at Kithoka Primary School in Meru County. After completing her KCPE exams, she joined Bishop Lawi Imathiu Secondary School.

Gatwiri later enrolled at Kenyatta University. She chose to study film production, a field she was passionate about.

However, her father did not approve of her choice. He was worried about the risk of unemployment in the film industry.

Tabitha Gatwiri

He wanted her to pursue a career in teaching, believing it had better job prospects. To make sure she changed courses, he traveled all the way from Isiolo to Kenyatta University and set her on the path to becoming a teacher.

Venturing into Entertainment and Leaving University

While studying at Kenyatta University, Gatwiri discovered her passion for entertainment. She started performing as a comedian and actress.

Her journey into the entertainment world was not planned. It began when she realized her accent made her friends laugh.

Many people found it funny and entertaining. She joined the Kenyatta University Travelling Theatre and took part in many shows.

I am Gatwiri

Online comedy career and side hustles

One day, she recorded a video of herself for fun. The video went viral and received a lot of positive feedback. This reaction inspired her to become a content creator. She focused on situational comedy, which her audience loved.

Her new career brought her so much success that she decided to drop out of university to focus on it fully. Although she left school, she had planned to finish her education one day.

Gatwiri did not only work on content creation. She also had other side projects. She was involved in Search Engine Optimisation and ran an AirBnB business.

Social Media Success and Collaborations

Gatwiri built a large fanbase on social media. Her content was loved by many people. On YouTube, she had over 177,000 subscribers and 17 million cumulative views.

She also had 148,000 followers on TikTok and 112,000 followers on Instagram. Gatwiri often collaborated with a network of content creators and actors.

These partnerships helped her grow her influence even further.

Tabitha Gatwiri wins the Prestigious YouTube Award Silver Plaque

Thoughts on Love and Relationships

Gatwiri was private about her love life. But in a past interview, she shared what she wanted in a partner.

She said she preferred a man who was respectful, thoughtful, and affectionate. He should buy gifts, use sweet names, and not be a serial dater.

She defended the idea that celebrities are not necessarily bad partners.

However, she mentioned having dated a celebrity before, and the relationship did not end well for her.

Her Final Days and Message

Tabitha Gatwiri passed away on October 31. Her friends described it as a short illness. Just one day before her death, she posted a video on social media.

In the video, she expressed frustration over someone spreading false information about her. She also spoke out against men who ruin women's reputations when relationships don’t work out.

Gatwiri’s death left a significant impact on her fans and the content creator community. Her videos and influence continue to bring joy to many, even after her passing.

Watch Gatwiri's last post below: