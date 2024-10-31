The sports category has moved to a new website.

Tabitha Gatwiri's Biography: Career, side hustles, love life & last cryptic post

Denis Mwangi

The entertainment industry is in mourning following the sudden death of comedian and content creator Tabitha Gatwiri.

Tabitha Gatwiri
Tabitha Gatwiri

Reports indicate that she was found dead in her home, with her body currently at Kenyatta University Mortuary.

The cause of death has not been officially confirmed, but sources suggest she passed away after a short illness.

Tabitha Gatwiri was born and raised in Isiolo County. She was the firstborn in a family of five siblings, which included three girls and two boys.

She began her education at Kithoka Primary School in Meru County. After completing her KCPE exams, she joined Bishop Lawi Imathiu Secondary School.

Gatwiri later enrolled at Kenyatta University. She chose to study film production, a field she was passionate about.

However, her father did not approve of her choice. He was worried about the risk of unemployment in the film industry.

The late comedian Tabitha Gatwiri
The late comedian Tabitha Gatwiri The late comedian Tabitha Gatwiri Pulse Live Kenya
He wanted her to pursue a career in teaching, believing it had better job prospects. To make sure she changed courses, he traveled all the way from Isiolo to Kenyatta University and set her on the path to becoming a teacher.

While studying at Kenyatta University, Gatwiri discovered her passion for entertainment. She started performing as a comedian and actress.

Her journey into the entertainment world was not planned. It began when she realized her accent made her friends laugh.

Many people found it funny and entertaining. She joined the Kenyatta University Travelling Theatre and took part in many shows.

The late content creator I am Gatwiri
The late content creator I am Gatwiri The late content creator I am Gatwiri Pulse Live Kenya

One day, she recorded a video of herself for fun. The video went viral and received a lot of positive feedback. This reaction inspired her to become a content creator. She focused on situational comedy, which her audience loved.

Her new career brought her so much success that she decided to drop out of university to focus on it fully. Although she left school, she had planned to finish her education one day.

Gatwiri did not only work on content creation. She also had other side projects. She was involved in Search Engine Optimisation and ran an AirBnB business.

Gatwiri built a large fanbase on social media. Her content was loved by many people. On YouTube, she had over 177,000 subscribers and 17 million cumulative views.

She also had 148,000 followers on TikTok and 112,000 followers on Instagram. Gatwiri often collaborated with a network of content creators and actors.

These partnerships helped her grow her influence even further.

YouTuber Tabitha Gatwiri wins the Prestigious YouTube Award Silver Plaque
YouTuber Tabitha Gatwiri wins the Prestigious YouTube Award Silver Plaque YouTuber Tabitha Gatwiri wins the Prestigious YouTube Award Silver Plaque Pulse Live Kenya
Gatwiri was private about her love life. But in a past interview, she shared what she wanted in a partner.

She said she preferred a man who was respectful, thoughtful, and affectionate. He should buy gifts, use sweet names, and not be a serial dater.

She defended the idea that celebrities are not necessarily bad partners.

However, she mentioned having dated a celebrity before, and the relationship did not end well for her.

Tabitha Gatwiri passed away on October 31. Her friends described it as a short illness. Just one day before her death, she posted a video on social media.

In the video, she expressed frustration over someone spreading false information about her. She also spoke out against men who ruin women's reputations when relationships don’t work out.

Gatwiri’s death left a significant impact on her fans and the content creator community. Her videos and influence continue to bring joy to many, even after her passing.

Watch Gatwiri's last post below:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
