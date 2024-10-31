The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Why content creators couldn’t view Tabitha Gatwiri’s body

Lynet Okumu

Tabitha Gatwiri’s unexpected passing has left a void in the hearts of her friends, colleagues, and fans, who are still struggling to come to terms with the news.

The late comedian Tabitha Gatwiri
The late comedian Tabitha Gatwiri
  • The sudden and tragic death of comedian and content creator Tabitha Gatwiri has left the Kenyan entertainment industry in mourning
  • Content creators visited the mortuary to pay their respects but were unable to view the body.
  • One of them expressed concern over the number of sudden and unexplained deaths in the industry, urging people to grow closer to God.

The entertainment industry in Kenya is currently in mourning following the tragic and sudden death of popular comedian and content creator, Tabitha Gatwiri.

Gatwiri’s unexpected passing has left a void in the hearts of her friends, colleagues, and fans, who are still struggling to come to terms with the news.

Among her close friends are popular names like Kelvin Kinuthia, Diana Daisy, and Trudy Kitui. Each of them has shared their personal sense of loss, recalling fond memories of Gatwiri.

The late content creator I am Gatwiri
The late content creator I am Gatwiri The late content creator I am Gatwiri Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Moments leading up to tragic death of content creator Tabitha Gatwiri

After news of Gatwiri’s death broke on October 31, some content creators went to Kenyatta University Mortuary, where her body was being kept, with the intention of viewing her body. Among those who visited were popular content creators 2Mbili and Mary Tindo.

Content creator 2Mbili took a moment to speak out about the situation. Although he did not say much, his words emphasised the importance of respecting the family’s need for privacy during this difficult time.

"I don't have anything to say. This one has hit us unexpectedly. I just want to tell everyone to respect the family," he stated, urging others to allow the family to mourn in peace during an interview with Trudy Kitui.

Comedian 2mbili
Comedian 2mbili Comedian 2mbili Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Tabitha Gatwiri's Biography: Career, side hustles, love life & last cryptic post

Mary Tindo, another well-known figure in the entertainment industry, also shared her thoughts after visiting the mortuary. Tindo had shared a stage with Gatwiri and admired her work, even though the two did not interact closely.

Reflecting on Gatwiri’s death, she expressed the sadness it brought to the industry.

"Not so good, but we are pressing on... I decided to come see for myself if it's true. I've met her on stage. We did not interact much and did not work together, but I was a fan of hers," Tindo shared.

The creators were unable to view Gatwiri’s body as they had hoped. By the time they arrived, Gatwiri’s family had already left the mortuary, and out of respect for the family, the content creators decided not to insist on viewing the body.

"We came after the family had left. Out of respect, we don't want to push things on our side. We haven't viewed the body. Maybe we will plan another day when the family is around," Tindo explained.

Comedian Mary Tindo
Comedian Mary Tindo Comedian Mary Tindo Pulse Live Kenya
Amid the heartbreak and mourning, Tindo took the opportunity to share a personal message with those in the entertainment industry.

She expressed concern over the number of sudden and unexplained deaths in the industry, suggesting that it was important for people to grow closer to their faith.

"I don’t know what's happening, but I think we should be closer to God because some things are just unexplainable. We can't say there's an exact cause for these premature deaths. But let's just wait for the postmortem, as we’ve been told, and after that, we might have more to say," she advised.

The late content creator I am Gatwiri
The late content creator I am Gatwiri The late content creator I am Gatwiri Pulse Live Kenya
TikToker Prince Mwiti shared heartbreaking details about her final days. According to Mwiti, Gatwiri fell ill just two days before her death.

Concerned when he could not reach her, her brother reportedly went to her home to check on her. Upon arrival, he had to break into her house, where he made the tragic discovery of Gatwiri’s lifeless body.

Mwiti shared his own sadness and reflected on the fragile nature of life, saying, "One day you are okay, the next minute you are dead. Live life to the fullest."

The late content creator I am Gatwiri
The late content creator I am Gatwiri The late content creator I am Gatwiri Pulse Live Kenya
Following the news of her death, social media has been flooded with messages of condolence and tributes to Gatwiri.

Friends, fans, and industry colleagues have been posting their memories and expressing their sorrow, acknowledging the significant impact Gatwiri had on their lives.

