
Fans express concern for Actress Star Chebet after mysterious posts

Amos Robi

Chebet has previously opened up about mental health struggles and even how her family has attempted to help her

  • Esther Chebet's Instagram posts have raised concerns about her well-being
  • She revealed engaging in troubling spiritual activities and feeling regretful
  • Chebet hinted at undergoing an unexpected initiation and facing mental and spiritual challenges

In a series of recent Instagram posts, popular Kenyan actress Esther Chebet has left fans and colleagues deeply concerned about her well-being.

Known for her candidness about her mental health struggles, Chebet's latest revelations have raised eyebrows and prompted an outpouring of support and worry from her followers.

"Hey guys, imekua kitambo tangu nipost hapa, but life has been moving too fast," Chebet began in her post.

"I don't know if I'll be okay by the end of the day, but I got myself into something I can't really reverse. Life is spiritual and I think I tapped into the wrong realms in my search for peace of mind and tapped into the wrong energies," she added.

READ: How to be a good mental health caregiver: Lessons from baba Kimani Mbugua

Chebet's cryptic and unsettling messages have left many speculating about her current state of mind and physical safety.

She shared that she has engaged in activities that are now causing her distress and regret, hinting at a spiritual misadventure.

"I made new friends who were on a totally different path and got into things I didn't really expect. Na sidhani itasha poa," she confessed, indicating that she is now facing the repercussions of her actions.

One particularly alarming part of her posts described an initiation she underwent, which has left her mentally and spiritually troubled.

"Nilitumika kufungua portal on Kimugu river in Kericho and got initiated into something I didn't expect... I didn't know what was happening until it happened," Chebet wrote.

READ: Family move that enabled content creator Esther Chebet get proper mental health care

Chebet also touched on the challenges she faced when her family and doctors mistook her spiritual experiences for hallucinations.

Chebet warned her followers about the dangers of substance use and the company one keeps.

"Wanasema bangi si mboga but be with the right company while at it na usikae pekee yako sana. Na msipige picha na watu ovyo ovyo. So many innocent souls get trapped in spaces they do not belong," she wrote.

The actress further described the spiritual threats she has been experiencing, which have left her feeling unsafe.

As Chebet's posts circulate, fans and industry peers are rallying to offer their support and encouragement.

Film-maker Abel Mutua has confirmed reaching out to Chebet although she is not responsive.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
