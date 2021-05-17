Singer B-Classic teams up with Arrow Bwoy for A New Banger (Video)

Behind the scenes footage seen by Pulse Live, indicates that the two talented stars have already finished shooting the video to the new tune.

“Cooking 🔥🔥 with @arrowbwoy” reads a post put up by B-Classic.

In the past, B- Classic has worked with the likes of Sanaipei Tande, Nadia Mukami, Gigy Money from Tanzania among others.

Arrow Bwoy and B-Classic Pulse Live Kenya

His past two projects Kata and Aaw Baby were released back to back. KATA was a love song that portrays the day-to-day relations between Men and Women and how they relate.

On the other hand, AAW BABY was a story of a boy from the Ghetto who has fallen in love with a rich girl.

Legal Action

Just the other day, B-Classic Management said that they will be taking legal action against Video Vixen Purita Kapur aka Kapoor after she took to the streets alleging that she had been impregnated by their artiste.

In a statement, Champion Studios that Manage’s B- Classic said that they will institute legal proceedings against Purita Kapur over what they termed as gross violation of the Defamation Act of Kenya, Cap 36 Laws of Kenya.

The Management also sought to clarify that their artiste has never been involved with the the lady in question and she was only out to ruin the singer’s reputation and good name.

On May 11, 2021 B-Classic also denied the allegations, saying he has never met the lady in question.