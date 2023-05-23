The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fantana's Biography: Age, education, career, net worth & relationship with Diamond

Fabian Simiyu

Fantana, a Ghanaian artist, has been making headlines after crossing paths with Zari Hassan, a prominent figure

Francine Nyanko Koffi, also known as Fantana, is a Ghanaian artist who has been making headlines after her notable feature in the Young, Famous, and African reality show.

Known by her alias Capo Tana, this talented artist has captured the attention of music enthusiasts as one of the prominent female singers from Ghana.

Fantana was born on July 3, 1997, in the USA, and she was brought up in Atlanta, Georgia. Her parents are Dorcas Affo-Toffey and Mr Kouffie.

READ: Fantana calls Zari’s husband Shakib a ‘high school boy’

Fantana completed her primary and high school education in the US before pursuing a degree in business and fashion from a prestigious college.

After spending several years in the US, she later relocated to Ghana. She hails from Nzema land, which is in the Western Region of Ghana.

In addition to being an artist and songwriter, Fantana is also an entrepreneur. Her passion for music ignited at a young age, coinciding with the international breakthrough of Afrobeat.

Fantana initially showcased her talent through freestyle performances. However, she made headlines on June 24, 2019 after she released her single 'So What'.

The song received a warm reception in Ghana, further establishing her presence and potential in the music scene.

Following her initial success, Fantana continued to make waves in the music industry with subsequent hits like 'Girls Hate On Girls' and 'Rich Gyal Anthem'.

Fantana has amassed her wealth through her endeavors in the music industry as well as her business ventures.

It is estimated that her net worth ranges from $800,000 to $2.5 million (approximately Sh110 million to Sh344 million) according to Surprise Sports.

Fantana experienced the tragic loss of her boyfriend, Ayanle Husein, in January 2023. She revealed that they had been in a relationship for a significant period before his untimely passing.

In her heartfelt post, she emphasized the inseparable bond they shared, despite coming from different religious backgrounds.

READ: Diamond Platnumz declares Fantana as best kisser ever, says ‘she was eating me’

There are rumors circulating suggesting that Fantana might be involved romantically with Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz.

These speculations surfaced after the two shared a passionate and intimate kiss during their appearance on the 'Young, Famous, & African' TV show.

