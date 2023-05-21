The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

I am raising our children on my own - Zari slams Diamond, reveals his only part

Charles Ouma

Zari lectured Diamond and warned him not to use her name to seduce women and make his next girl feel special

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan

Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan has slammed Diamond Platnumz for peddling lies and using her name to seduce women, revealing that the singer only pays for their children’s school fees and nothing more.

Recommended articles

In a lengthy post titled “Dear Ex”, Zari told off her ex for disrespecting her and told him to move on with his life as he is no longer welcome to her place to see their children.

The 42-year-old noted that she is raising their children on her own, revealing that the wealthy singer only pays for the children’s education for which she is grateful and nothing more.

"I don't need you, with or without you; I have a whole life. Last I checked, the whole EA didn't know u till I introduced u on scene. I was a millionaire famous, driving Porsche cars, owning properties, smart and beautiful.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You only hear from me when it's kids' fees that you pay annually (and I appreciate you for that.) Emotional support, medical, and sleepless nights, to mention a few is all one." Zari stated.

READ: Zari Hassan denies claims that Shakib was gateman for late husband

Using Zari's name to make his women feel special

She made it clear that she is not interested in the Bongo star, alleging that Diamond is obsessed with her and would come back running if given another chance to be part of her life.

"I have so much regard for u as the father of my kids, and nothing can come between that. If there was a chance for us to get back together, you'd come running back. How u sitting with women (temporary people in your life) discussing me leaves me in awe. You can smash anyone you want without using me as a bet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don't want you; I'm not obsessed with you, matter of fact, it's the opposite (you are obsessed with me, and you can't seem to replace me). You will come running like a cheetah if I called u back. I'm only reasonable for respect's sake. For the sake of the kids. They (kids) google stuff; some I can explain, some I can't," Zari stated.

Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

She took offence with the singer for using her name to make his next girl feel important, adding that he is no longer welcome to her place to see their children.

Setting the record straight on allegations of wanting more kids with Diamond

The Ugandan businesswoman dismissed claims that she is open to having more children with the singer.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Diamond lied about me wanting more kids with him. Anything to make the next girl feel important. Like I still want him.

"You get on a whole show that's not scripted and lie about me. Lie how I want kids with u, how I'm obsessed with you. Like, who the f**k are you for me, Zari the boss lady to be obsessed with? You'll forever be in my life because of kids, but not how I've been welcoming you. You are cancelled, and if you don't like it, let the court decide," added the South Africa-based businesswoman.

READ: Diamond sets 2 new records, becomes Africa's most streamed artist on YouTube

The pair parted ways in 2018 and have been co-parenting ever since.

Each of them has been in several relationships after going separate.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Njugush explains origin of wife Celestine Ndinda's 'Wakavinye' nickname

Njugush explains origin of wife Celestine Ndinda's 'Wakavinye' nickname

I am raising our children on my own - Zari slams Diamond, reveals his only part

I am raising our children on my own - Zari slams Diamond, reveals his only part

Kiss 100 announces Sheila Kwamboka's new co-host to replace Oga Obinna

Kiss 100 announces Sheila Kwamboka's new co-host to replace Oga Obinna

DJ Fatxo denied access to his Kasarani apartment on Saturday night [Video]

DJ Fatxo denied access to his Kasarani apartment on Saturday night [Video]

Abel Mutua & Phillip Karanja's movie 'Click Click Bang' wins 2 awards in Nigeria

Abel Mutua & Phillip Karanja's movie 'Click Click Bang' wins 2 awards in Nigeria

20 Kenyan celebrity kids with the most Instagram followers

20 Kenyan celebrity kids with the most Instagram followers

Sauti Sol announce taking indefinite break, Akothee goes after Andrew Kibe & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Sauti Sol announce taking indefinite break, Akothee goes after Andrew Kibe & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Kabi clashes with mother-in-law over gastric balloon procedure

Kabi clashes with mother-in-law over gastric balloon procedure

Sauti Sol announces final concert and indefinite break from group music [Full Statement]

Sauti Sol announces final concert and indefinite break from group music [Full Statement]

Pulse Sports

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Freshly Mwamburi and Sharon Zey who acted as Stella in Freshly's song, 'Stella Wangu'

'Stella' responds to Freshly Mwamburi's accusations after 31 years

Actor and Content creator Abel Mutua

Abel Mutua acquires multi-million luxury SUV after dumping his Mercedes Benz [Photos]

From left: Tv personalities Fridah Mwaka & Lofty Matambo, content creators Nick Kwach & Aicy Stevens

6 Kenyan entertainment duos with exceptional work chemistry

Joyce Maina

Joyce Maina's 10-year-old advert goes viral again, explains the making of the video