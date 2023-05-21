I am raising our children on my own - Zari slams Diamond, reveals his only part

In a lengthy post titled “Dear Ex”, Zari told off her ex for disrespecting her and told him to move on with his life as he is no longer welcome to her place to see their children.

The 42-year-old noted that she is raising their children on her own, revealing that the wealthy singer only pays for the children’s education for which she is grateful and nothing more.

"I don't need you, with or without you; I have a whole life. Last I checked, the whole EA didn't know u till I introduced u on scene. I was a millionaire famous, driving Porsche cars, owning properties, smart and beautiful.

"You only hear from me when it's kids' fees that you pay annually (and I appreciate you for that.) Emotional support, medical, and sleepless nights, to mention a few is all one." Zari stated.

Using Zari's name to make his women feel special

She made it clear that she is not interested in the Bongo star, alleging that Diamond is obsessed with her and would come back running if given another chance to be part of her life.

"I have so much regard for u as the father of my kids, and nothing can come between that. If there was a chance for us to get back together, you'd come running back. How u sitting with women (temporary people in your life) discussing me leaves me in awe. You can smash anyone you want without using me as a bet.

“I don't want you; I'm not obsessed with you, matter of fact, it's the opposite (you are obsessed with me, and you can't seem to replace me). You will come running like a cheetah if I called u back. I'm only reasonable for respect's sake. For the sake of the kids. They (kids) google stuff; some I can explain, some I can't," Zari stated.

She took offence with the singer for using her name to make his next girl feel important, adding that he is no longer welcome to her place to see their children.

Setting the record straight on allegations of wanting more kids with Diamond

The Ugandan businesswoman dismissed claims that she is open to having more children with the singer.

"Diamond lied about me wanting more kids with him. Anything to make the next girl feel important. Like I still want him.

"You get on a whole show that's not scripted and lie about me. Lie how I want kids with u, how I'm obsessed with you. Like, who the f**k are you for me, Zari the boss lady to be obsessed with? You'll forever be in my life because of kids, but not how I've been welcoming you. You are cancelled, and if you don't like it, let the court decide," added the South Africa-based businesswoman.

The pair parted ways in 2018 and have been co-parenting ever since.