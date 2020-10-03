Fast-rising comedian David Oyando popularly known as Mulamwah has been appointed as the new brand Ambassador for Kenya Kane.

Mulamwah shared the news with his online fans, stating that he is excited to join Kenya Kane on an ambassadorial deal.

The funnyman has now been tasked to promote the smooth, triple distilled vodka made from fermented sugarcane by EABL.

Comedian Mulamwah

“THE BRAND AMBASSADOR KENYA CANE COUNTRYWIDE ‼️..... it's all about celebrating our wins and the little steps we make in life and those that help us achieve them ..... konkiiii , #Twajishangilia #paidpartnershipwithdiageo” shared Mulamwah.

The announcement attracted lots of congratulatory messages from celebrities and fans, with many wishing him well.

Reactions from Fans

fredomondikenya “Konkiiiiiiiii🙌🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥twendeeeeeeeeee more to come”

dj2one2 “Congratulations brotherman”

breeder_lw “KONKIII🔥🔥 Congrats my G”

ekodydda “💯💯💯💯🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌👑”

nebulazzkenya “Sawa sawa🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 niweke moja”

chris001ke “Konki!”

silva_kido “So pleased to see you accomplishing great things BOSS!!!!!!!”

chriskirwa “💪🙌To many more wins”

bandanahmiqassa “All we do is win”

koffimachette “Congratulations 🙌🙌”

itskundi “Congrats brother. Go be great 👍🏽”

g_chess254 “Congrats Bro 🔥🔥🔥 HYO NI SYKE KWANGU”