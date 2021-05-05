Fast Rising Star B Classic back with 2 Bangers after successful single with Sanaipei Tande

This comes a few months after he teamed up with song bird Sanaipei Tande on the song Nakuja that was released in January 2021.

The two songs (KATA and AWW BABY) are dedicated to ladies.

KATA is a love song that portrays the day-to-day relations between Men and Women and how they relate.

In the cub banger, B Classic pours his heart out to this pretty woman explaining how he is ready to give it all and take care of her.

AAW BABY on the other hand, is a story of a boy from the Ghetto who has fallen in love with a rich girl.

He promises to take care of this girl with the little that he has and all this has to do is accept him as he is.