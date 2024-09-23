Felicity Shiru searches for perfect 2-bedroom house after breakup with Thee Pluto

Aabout their split, Felicity shared a video on September 23, where she took her fans along on her housefter weeks of silence -hunting journey, giving them a glimpse into her plans and preferences for her new home.

Felicity Shiru seeks a stand-alone home after breakup

In the video, Felicity, mother to a young daughter, gave her fans a glimpse of the kind of house she wants.

"Today is another day and this is another video... I’ll be house hunting, and there’s a specific thing I’m looking for,” she said, expressing her hopes of finding the perfect home.

Unlike many who opt for the convenience of an apartment, Felicity emphasised her desire for a stand-alone house. “I want a stand-alone house rather than an apartment. Personally, I just want the space. Probably a two-bedroom because sometimes I might have visitors—my sisters or friends,” she explained, highlighting the need for extra room in her future residence.

As she weighed her options, Felicity noted that she hadn’t yet settled on a particular area to live in, but she had her reservations about certain locations. “The area I want to live in, I’m still not sure, but I don’t want to stay along Thika Road. I have my own reservations. I prefer staying close to town or on the Kiambu side,” she added. Her reasoning reflects the practical considerations of a young mother balancing convenience with personal preferences.

Felicity also revealed that she has a unique design idea in mind for her new home. “For my new house, I have a specific thing in mind that I want in the house. I don’t know if it’ll make sense, whether I should consult someone, or just go for it. It’s something simple but I want it to stand out and feel different,” she hinted, leaving fans curious about her creative vision.

Why Felicity Shiru left Thee Pluto's mansion

Felicity’s current search for a new place comes after parting ways with Thee Pluto, with whom she shared a 5-bedroom mansion.

The ex-couple had flaunted their impressive home to fans in late 2023, just before moving in. Their luxurious residence, designed with an Islamic touch, featured a striking white exterior with orange accents at the front door.

The modern flat roof design, surrounded by a white wall, was a testament to the couple’s taste for contemporary aesthetics.

However, despite the seemingly blissful life they had showcased, things behind the scenes had changed. Felicity’s decision to leave the house was recently confirmed by Thee Pluto during a conversation with radio host Ankali Ray.

When asked about her absence, Thee Pluto shared that Felicity had gone to stay with her family and had not yet returned to their home.

In the call, he expressed his frustration over the constant speculation surrounding their relationship, adding that they had indeed broken up. "People break up; we have parted ways. I cannot disclose why on social media; I just want a peaceful breakup, not things to escalate, and you see, we have a kid and family members. It is good we accord each other respect," he said, indicating that he wished for privacy and dignity amidst their separation.

New beginning for Felicity