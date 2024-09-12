Cheating claims, doubts, struggles that plagued Thee Pluto, Felicity's 3-year union

Celebrity couple Thee Pluto and Felicity Shiru have announced the end of their three-year relationship, leaving fans shocked.

The couple, who were known for their vibrant social media presence, confirmed the split on September 12, asking fans for privacy as they navigate the separation and focus on co-parenting their daughter.

How Thee Pluto & Felicity Shiru met

Thee Pluto and Felicity met through mutual friends while studying at JKUAT. During their first encounter, they were planning a trip to attend the Safari Rally in Naivasha.

However, their initial relationship faced challenges, with Thee Pluto losing interest. Felicity, determined to make it work, reached out, and the two eventually got the fire burning.

Felicity Shiru Pulse Live Kenya

Felicity Shiru on why Thee Pluto dumped her the 1st time

This isn’t the first time the couple has called it quits. In 2021, months after they began dating, Thee Pluto and Felicity announced a breakup, explaining their reasons individually.

Thee Pluto, who has faced criticism for allegedly not treating Felicity right, went live on social media to share his side of the story, making comments that left Felicity unhappy.

Felicity revealed in a 2022 video that Thee Pluto was the one who ended their relationship the first time. She shared that after a trip to Naivasha, Pluto told her he needed a break, which eventually led to a full breakup.

“Pluto is the one who ended this relationship, not me,” Felicity explained. “After we came back from Naivasha, he told me that he needed a break. I was confused because I didn’t understand what the break was for. He assured me it was just a break, not a breakup, but the next day he sent me a long text, and it was clear he was breaking up with me.”

Felicity Shiru Pulse Live Kenya

Felicity expressed her surprise and disbelief, stating that she was willing to fight for their relationship, but Pluto was set on ending things.

The breakup announcement

Despite her reluctance, Felicity eventually agreed to announce the breakup on social media, following Thee Pluto’s insistence. “He told me that we should go live and explain to fans why we broke up,” Felicity recalled. “I didn’t have the energy, so he said he would do it alone. He even said he would make sure he cried in the video.”

During his live session, Thee Pluto made statements that shocked Felicity. “I love Pluto so much; I wasn’t in this for clout. I’m not that kind of person. I prefer keeping my personal life private,” she said.

Felicity also addressed an issue involving a text message with a friend that upset Pluto. “He asked to check my phone, and I let him because I knew I wasn’t guilty of anything. He found a text I was having with my friend. I don’t know why it bothered him; it wasn’t serious, just a girl talk.”

Felicity Shiru Pulse Live Kenya

Felicity’s doubts about future with Thee Pluto

During an appearance on DJ Mo and Size 8’s reality show ‘Love in the Wild’ in 2022, Felicity and Thee Pluto discussed the ups and downs of their relationship.

Thee Pluto admitted that he was initially unsure if Felicity would agree to move in with him, despite being ready for the next step in their relationship.

Felicity, on the other hand, confessed her own doubts. “I wasn’t completely confident that Pluto and I would be together for life. We hadn’t discussed marriage or kids extensively, so we just dealt with things as they came,” she admitted.

Felicity Shiru Pulse Live Kenya