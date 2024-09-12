The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Cheating claims, doubts, struggles that plagued Thee Pluto, Felicity's 3-year union

Lynet Okumu

Thee Pluto and Felicity Shiru first crossed paths at JKUAT through mutual friends, & though Thee Pluto initially lost interest, Felicity's persistence won him over, leading to a three-year relationship.

  • Celebrity couple Thee Pluto and Felicity Shiru have announced the end of their three-year relationship.
  • They met at JKUAT through mutual friends and initially faced challenges in their relationship.
  • Felicity expressed her surprise and reluctance when Thee Pluto ended their relationship after a trip to Naivasha.

Celebrity couple Thee Pluto and Felicity Shiru have announced the end of their three-year relationship, leaving fans shocked.

The couple, who were known for their vibrant social media presence, confirmed the split on September 12, asking fans for privacy as they navigate the separation and focus on co-parenting their daughter.

Thee Pluto and Felicity met through mutual friends while studying at JKUAT. During their first encounter, they were planning a trip to attend the Safari Rally in Naivasha.

However, their initial relationship faced challenges, with Thee Pluto losing interest. Felicity, determined to make it work, reached out, and the two eventually got the fire burning.

Felicity Shiru
READ: Thee Pluto & Felicity Shiru announce break-up after 3 years

This isn’t the first time the couple has called it quits. In 2021, months after they began dating, Thee Pluto and Felicity announced a breakup, explaining their reasons individually.

Thee Pluto, who has faced criticism for allegedly not treating Felicity right, went live on social media to share his side of the story, making comments that left Felicity unhappy.

Felicity revealed in a 2022 video that Thee Pluto was the one who ended their relationship the first time. She shared that after a trip to Naivasha, Pluto told her he needed a break, which eventually led to a full breakup.

Pluto is the one who ended this relationship, not me,” Felicity explained. After we came back from Naivasha, he told me that he needed a break. I was confused because I didn’t understand what the break was for. He assured me it was just a break, not a breakup, but the next day he sent me a long text, and it was clear he was breaking up with me.”

Felicity Shiru
READ: Thee Pluto exposes celebrities & politicians in his wife's DM

Felicity expressed her surprise and disbelief, stating that she was willing to fight for their relationship, but Pluto was set on ending things.

Despite her reluctance, Felicity eventually agreed to announce the breakup on social media, following Thee Pluto’s insistence. “He told me that we should go live and explain to fans why we broke up,” Felicity recalled. “I didn’t have the energy, so he said he would do it alone. He even said he would make sure he cried in the video.”

During his live session, Thee Pluto made statements that shocked Felicity. I love Pluto so much; I wasn’t in this for clout. I’m not that kind of person. I prefer keeping my personal life private,” she said.

Felicity also addressed an issue involving a text message with a friend that upset Pluto. He asked to check my phone, and I let him because I knew I wasn’t guilty of anything. He found a text I was having with my friend. I don’t know why it bothered him; it wasn’t serious, just a girl talk.”

Felicity Shiru
During an appearance on DJ Mo and Size 8’s reality show ‘Love in the Wild’ in 2022, Felicity and Thee Pluto discussed the ups and downs of their relationship.

Thee Pluto admitted that he was initially unsure if Felicity would agree to move in with him, despite being ready for the next step in their relationship.

Felicity, on the other hand, confessed her own doubts. “I wasn’t completely confident that Pluto and I would be together for life. We hadn’t discussed marriage or kids extensively, so we just dealt with things as they came, she admitted.

Felicity Shiru
READ: Felicity Shiru defends Thee Pluto over cheating allegations

These remarks came amid accusations of infidelity against Thee Pluto, which Felicity defended at the time.

