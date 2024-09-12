Did Felicity walk out on their baby? Thee Pluto on why daughter is staying with grandma

The couple, who share a daughter, have been admired by fans for their seemingly strong relationship. However, on social media, Thee Pluto made it clear that they have decided to go their separate ways.

In his announcement, Thee Pluto asked his followers and the public not to speculate about the reasons behind their breakup to avoid spreading false information.

Despite his plea for privacy, fans have been curious about what might have caused the split.

Why Felicity Shiru left Thee Pluto's house

During a phone call with radio host Ankali Ray, Thee Pluto revealed that he was at home alone, while Felicity was staying at her parents' house.

He mentioned that she had left to visit her family and had not yet returned. When pressed further about the breakup, Thee Pluto expressed frustration, stating, "People break up; we have parted ways. I cannot disclose why on social media; I just want a peaceful breakup, not things to escalate, and you see, we have a kid and family members. It is good we accord each other respect."

His response highlights his desire to handle the breakup respectfully, considering their shared family and the potential impact on their daughter.

Thee Pluto explains why he took daughter to his mother

During the interview, Thee Pluto also addressed rumours and questions about whether cheating played a role in their breakup.

He firmly denied any claims that Felicity had abandoned their child, clarifying that he had temporarily taken their daughter to his mother's place due to work commitments.

He insisted that Felicity had gone to her parents’ house because she was unwell, and not because of any issues related to their daughter.

"She did not leave the child; she was not feeling okay, so she went home," Thee Pluto explained.

When asked directly if infidelity was involved in their separation, Thee Pluto became visibly irritated and quickly shut down the question. "I will not talk about anything," he said before abruptly ending the call.

Felicity Shiru remains silent on break-up

Since Thee Pluto announced the breakup, Felicity Shiru has not publicly commented on the matter. Her silence has only fueled further speculation among fans and followers.