The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Did Felicity walk out on their baby? Thee Pluto on why daughter is staying with grandma

Lynet Okumu

Thee Pluto, a popular Kenyan content creator, has announced his breakup with Felicity Shiru after dating for three years.

Kenyan content creator, David Ndegwa popularly known as Thee Pluto
Kenyan content creator, David Ndegwa popularly known as Thee Pluto
  • Thee Pluto and Felicity Shiru announced their breakup after three years of dating.
  • Felicity Shiru has not publicly commented on the breakup, leading to increased speculation about the reasons behind their separation.
  • Thee Pluto emphasised the need for privacy and respect in handling the breakup, especially for the sake of their shared child and family members.

Recommended articles

The couple, who share a daughter, have been admired by fans for their seemingly strong relationship. However, on social media, Thee Pluto made it clear that they have decided to go their separate ways.

In his announcement, Thee Pluto asked his followers and the public not to speculate about the reasons behind their breakup to avoid spreading false information.

Despite his plea for privacy, fans have been curious about what might have caused the split.

ADVERTISEMENT
Felicity Shiru and Thee Pluto
Felicity Shiru and Thee Pluto Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Cheating claims, doubts, struggles that plagued Thee Pluto, Felicity's 3-year union

During a phone call with radio host Ankali Ray, Thee Pluto revealed that he was at home alone, while Felicity was staying at her parents' house.

He mentioned that she had left to visit her family and had not yet returned. When pressed further about the breakup, Thee Pluto expressed frustration, stating, "People break up; we have parted ways. I cannot disclose why on social media; I just want a peaceful breakup, not things to escalate, and you see, we have a kid and family members. It is good we accord each other respect."

ADVERTISEMENT

His response highlights his desire to handle the breakup respectfully, considering their shared family and the potential impact on their daughter.

Felicity Shiru
Felicity Shiru Felicity Shiru Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Felicity Shiru defends Thee Pluto over cheating allegations

During the interview, Thee Pluto also addressed rumours and questions about whether cheating played a role in their breakup.

ADVERTISEMENT

He firmly denied any claims that Felicity had abandoned their child, clarifying that he had temporarily taken their daughter to his mother's place due to work commitments.

He insisted that Felicity had gone to her parents’ house because she was unwell, and not because of any issues related to their daughter.

"She did not leave the child; she was not feeling okay, so she went home," Thee Pluto explained.

Thee Pluto and his mother
Thee Pluto and his mother Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Felicity Shiru rains cash on Thee Pluto for 24th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked directly if infidelity was involved in their separation, Thee Pluto became visibly irritated and quickly shut down the question. "I will not talk about anything," he said before abruptly ending the call.

Since Thee Pluto announced the breakup, Felicity Shiru has not publicly commented on the matter. Her silence has only fueled further speculation among fans and followers.

Many are eagerly waiting to hear her side of the story, but for now, she appears to be focusing on her personal well-being and spending time with her family.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Did Felicity walk out on their baby? Thee Pluto on why daughter is staying with grandma

Did Felicity walk out on their baby? Thee Pluto on why daughter is staying with grandma

Why street model Lupita Nyar Kisumo prefers dating married men with kids

Why street model Lupita Nyar Kisumo prefers dating married men with kids

Cheating claims, doubts, struggles that plagued Thee Pluto, Felicity's 3-year union

Cheating claims, doubts, struggles that plagued Thee Pluto, Felicity's 3-year union

DJ Evolve reflects on recovery, self-discovery as he regains his voice

DJ Evolve reflects on recovery, self-discovery as he regains his voice

Thee Pluto & Felicity Shiru announce break-up after 3 years

Thee Pluto & Felicity Shiru announce break-up after 3 years

Abel Mutua faces off with wife Judy Nyawira in Pulse Influencer Awards 2024

Abel Mutua faces off with wife Judy Nyawira in Pulse Influencer Awards 2024

Stevo Simple Boy slaps Kiengei with tough ultimatum days after Pritty bagged 5 deals

Stevo Simple Boy slaps Kiengei with tough ultimatum days after Pritty bagged 5 deals

Juliani’s subtle reaction after wife Lilian Ng'ang'a allegedly unfollowed him

Juliani’s subtle reaction after wife Lilian Ng'ang'a allegedly unfollowed him

Wode Maya pokes fun at divorce claims as he celebrates 2 years with Miss Trudy

Wode Maya pokes fun at divorce claims as he celebrates 2 years with Miss Trudy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Diana Marua and hubby Kevin Bahati (Instagram)

Diana confesses she's not ready to walk down the aisle with Bahati after 7 years

Cebbie Koks

I'm deeply humbled - Cebbie Koks on finding peace in the chaos

Thee Pluto and Felicity Shiru

Cheating claims, doubts, struggles that plagued Thee Pluto, Felicity's 3-year union

Kenyan street model, fashionista and musician Kaycee Mboya 'Lupita Nyar Kisumo'

Why street model Lupita Nyar Kisumo prefers dating married men with kids