Thee Pluto reveals source of income to silence haters [Screenshots]

To silence rumours that he has been conning people online with projects that don't exist, the YouTuber shared a screenshot of what he has earned from YouTube for the past year and the amount was close to Sh10 million.

The photo was accompanied by a statement that said that it was against his wish to share a screenshot of what he had made on YouTube but it was because of putting the record straight after losing endorsements due to the ugly picture that his haters have painted on the streets.

Pulse Live Kenya

"It's not my wish to share a screenshot of my YouTube earnings today having it in mind that I am a businessman and I do a lot of things.

"Few months I have been branded a scammer, and people questioned my source of wealth. I lost all my brand endorsements because of a simple lie. I thank God I invested. Sometimes before you judge ask!," Thee Pluto wrote.

The Pluto continued by saying that his time on YouTube is limited and that people his fans should enjoy with him the few months left before he quits the platform.

Thee Pluto's other sources of income

Apart from being a YouTuber, Thee Pluto has confirmed that he is also a farmer and he actually shared a photo of himself on a dairy farm although he didn't reveal much about farming.

Thee Pluto has signed various endorsement deals including advertising for various companies that sell different commodities.

He was recently bashed for advertising fake pots but the content creator has clarified that what he was doing was real.

"They said fake Shamba adverts whereas we have given title deeds on live TVs. Kamene, NTV, KTN and KBC," wrote Thee Pluto.

He cautioned people that the enemy is always closer than one might think. He added that he regrets sharing his private life on social media.