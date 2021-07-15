First ever tour inside Omosh's new 3-bedroom house [Video]

The event attended by his well-wishers and media personalities such as Jalang’o, DJ Shiti, Fred Omondi and Shiphira of The Real House helps of Kawangware.

Omosh’s 3-bedroom home is comparably the biggest in his neighbourhood and the comedian was warned against selling it to a third party.

One of the companies that had attended the event committed to furnishing the house with beds, seats and tables.

The house will comfortably fit Omosh’s huge family of two wives and five children.

“I will invite you all for the home warming party, we will have goat meat and chicken,” Omosh told the crowd that had gathered to witness the handover.

The house was built by Linnet Kathy Kathambi who was inspired to gift the actor after another wellwisher donated their piece of land.

The good news of the completion of Omosh’s house comes days after he was forced to apologize to Kenyans, promising to never beg again.

In an Interview, with Hiram Maina, Omosh said that he never expected that his sentiments will anger Kenyans.

I'm Sorry

“Mimi mwenye nilikuja kujiuliza surely what did I do…ushawahi fanya kitu mpaka wewe mwenyewe unajichukia...Unafanaya kitu alafu you start wishing you never did it.

Reason being, umeudhi watu..mimi sikuwa najua wakenya wataudhika hivo..nilikuwa najua watachukulia huyu ni ule Omosh Joker, Kitu kama hiyo.