Florence Robert's hubby delivers touching tribute: 10-year marriage, her sickness & death

The Luo gospel artist passed away on April 30, 2024, after a brief battle with illness, leaving a void in the hearts of many who admired her work and spirit.

Florence Robert: A life of Love and Music

Florence's husband shared heartfelt memories during the service, reflecting on their ten years of marriage and the remarkable traits that defined Florence as a unique individual.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have known my wife for many years and I was privileged to her husband for ten years. She was a woman of her own caliber. A loving, respectful and submissive wife. A mother to many a mentor to countless. The ultimate demise of my beloved wife still shocks me up to now," he recalled, expressing his profound loss and the shock that still lingers after her passing.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pastor Robert fondly remembered her for her straightforwardness, noting, "My dear wife's life was indeed a pressure and she will be missed beyond measure... Florence was this woman who would rebuke you in public and in the pulpit. She worked hard. She love making her own money."

Florence Robert's sudden illness

ADVERTISEMENT

The illness that claimed Florence's life took hold around mid-February when her husband was away in Tanzania.

Pulse Live Kenya

Upon feeling unwell, Florence sought medical help and was initially diagnosed with malaria. Despite treatment, her condition did not improve, prompting further medical investigations.

"About her illness, I think it started around mid February. I was not around. I was in Tanzania for some business. I was to be there for three days but I was there for almost three weeks. She called me and told me she wasn't feeling well. I advised her to go to the hospital which she did and she was found with Malaria.

"After being in hospital for five days she was still feeling weak. I came back and after few days she still wasn't better so we went to the hospital for tests. the first test came out nil. They tested for HIV the first second and the third time and it was all negative," her husband detailed the distressing timeline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The subsequent tests revealed a bacterial infection in her blood and later, signs of kidney failure.

"We went back home with some biotics and after a week there was still no change. we went back to the hospital and she was now admitted.

"After some time, the doctor told us they found some bacterial infection in the blood, lakini hauna kitu mbaya. After some days the doctors said that they saw some low kidney failure. And some tests were taken to confirm the same," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Tragically, Florence's condition deteriorated rapidly, and she passed away trying to cough, just before the conclusive test results could offer any hope of recovery.

"On Tuesday around 1:52 PM she wanted to cough but she couldn't. So the fourth time she tried to cough, that's how she died. By this time the results were not out yet. I went for the results the next day," he said.

Florence Robert's vigil & burial arrangements

As the community mourns the loss of a cherished voice in gospel music, preparations are underway for her final send-off.

Bishop Joshua Amara from Migori county announced that a night vigil will be held on May 16, 2024, describing it as an interdenominational event to celebrate Florence's life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The burial is scheduled for the following day, May 17, 2024. Pastor John Njoga from Deliverance Church highlighted the nationwide mourning and celebration plans for Florence, which include a candle lighting ceremony.