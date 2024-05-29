The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Former 'Bambika' host Laura Karwirwa's TV break pays off after 2 years

Amos Robi

Karwirwa resigned from Citizen TV in September 2022 and moved to England

Former Kubamba show host Karwirwa Laura
Former Kubamba show host Karwirwa Laura
  • Laura Karwirwa graduated with a Master of Public Health degree with Distinction from Oxford Brookes University
  • Karwirwa emphasized the role of faith and resilience in her success, noting her spiritual foundation as crucial
  • Karwirwa looks forward to what lies ahead with optimism and excitement

Recommended articles

Laura Karwirwa, a former Citizen TV presenter known for 'Bambika' show, has achieved a significant academic milestone.

Karwirwa recently graduated with a Master of Public Health degree with Distinction from Oxford Brookes University in England.

Her journey, marked by dedication and sacrifice, is a testament to her commitment to personal and professional growth.

Karwirwa took a break from her television career to pursue further studies abroad, a decision that has paid off handsomely.

Former Kubamba show host Karwirwa Laura
Former Kubamba show host Karwirwa Laura Former Kubamba show host Karwirwa Laura Pulse Live Kenya

In a post on her Instagram page, she expressed her profound gratitude for reaching this milestone and acknowledged the support system that accompanied her throughout her academic journey.

"How can I ever look at my life and not be grateful?" Karwira wrote, reflecting on her accomplishment. "With a humble heart and the deepest gratitude to Almighty, I celebrate this special day," she wrote.

Her gratitude extended to her family, friends, and professors, with a special mention of her dissertation supervisor, Dr. Sarah Howcutt.

Karwira's words underscore the collective effort and encouragement that propelled her to success.

"To my loving family, my dear present friends, and my amazingly involved and brilliant professors (special thanks to Dr. Sarah Howcutt, my dissertation supervisor) - this one is for you too, for I truly couldn’t have done it without you," she added.

Former Bambika show host Karwirwa Laura
Former Bambika show host Karwirwa Laura Former Kubamba show host Karwirwa Laura Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 11 Kenyan artists with top academic qualifications

Karwirwa's journey is not only about academic achievement but also about faith and resilience. She highlighted her spiritual foundation as a crucial element in her success.

"I continue to believe in the God of every season, who is with me every step of my life. I’m testament to His provision, His sustenance, His grounding power, and abundant grace," noted Karwirwa.

The significance of this achievement goes beyond personal fulfillment. Karwirwa sees it as a platform for future greatness and impact.

"Today, I’m celebrating exceedingly, abundantly, more than I could ever have asked, thought or imagined. I’m so happy and deeply grateful. He has done me well," noted Karwirwa.

Karwirwa Laura at Oxford Brookes University
Karwirwa Laura at Oxford Brookes University Karwirwa Laura at Oxford Brookes University Pulse Live Kenya

As she raises a virtual toast to her new accomplishments, Karwirwa looks forward to what lies ahead with optimism and excitement.

