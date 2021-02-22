Former Capital FM and Nation FM presenter Jack Hillary Ojiambo is Dead.

The news about his untimely demise was made public by his former employer Capital FM, who eulogized Ojiambo as a Jazz pioneer.

The late Ojiambo used to host the Jazz Club show on the Chris Kirubi owned station

“#RIP: It is with great sadness we mourn the passing of former Capital FM Jazz Club presenter and pioneer Jack Ojiambo 🌹”

Tonight’s @CapitalJazzClub show is dedicated to Jack Ojiambo, who was the first presenter and creator of the show. #RIP #CapitalJazzClub984” shared Capital FM.

Ojiambo, who was also a lawyer by profession, was the founder and host of the “Jazz Club” show at Capital FM for 17 years, from 1996 to 2013.

In 2014, Ojiambo landed at Nation FM where he used to host a show dubbed Jazz Essentials but parted ways with the station in December 2015.

In 2017, he ventured into politics, vying for the Dagoretti North Member of Parliament seat but lost to the incumbent Simba Arati.

Classic 105 Presenter Maina Kageni mourned Ojiambo with a message to reads;

“This was difficult news to receive! Rest In Peace Jack Ojiambo ...I dare say that no radio presenter in East and Central Africa influenced as many people to listen to Jazz Music as you did. Your magic of putting Jazz across together with your multiple talents in this industry has left an indelible mark. Unforgettable modern radio legend!!!!!!! #RIP”

anyikowoko “Oh my! This is a big loss ad a huge blow! Condolences to Team Capital and Jack's family, friends and fans. I rem his days on Capital so vividly. He really was a master in Jazz music. Will miss that”

kuikabala “Rest well Jack. It was an honour and a pleasure working with you ♥️”

teddjosiah “R I P a man who knew the best music in the world Jazz ❤️”

fareeddiamondkhimani “One of the most amazing voices and personalities I've ever had the honour of working with... Rest I'm Power Jack...”

waithera_moria “😢😢😢The Voice The Jazz....He made me love jazz.RestInPeace”